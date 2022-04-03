'It's the biggest crime'

A senior police investigator has slammed businesses and lawmakers for not doing enough to stamp out fraud, charging that they are complicit with the activity by either covering it up or not strengthening the legislation to prosecute perpetrators.

The investigator who requested anonymity for this article outlined figures which show that just over $4.2 billion worth of fraud cases were reported and investigated by the police in the last four years. He indicated that he believes the sum is just a fraction of the true scale of the problem.

The investigation covers what the police Fraud Squad categorises as “general fraud”, which includes embezzlement, larceny as a servant, simple larceny, forgery of cheques, will scam, house rental scams, and job scams, among others, and “electronic fraud”, which takes place primarily online and includes various Internet scams such as using Instagram, credit card fraud, skimming, and phishing.

“In my estimation, fraud is the biggest crime. I get in trouble when I say this, but it is how I feel,” the investigator told the Jamaica Observer. “It is the crime we pay the least regard to,” he continued, adding that it is not that the police are not doing their work, but the legislation is not geared to tackling fraud.

He pointed out that in the US a person who commits fraud can go to prison for decades, but in Jamaica the penalty is a slap on the wrist. “Fraud is like a misdemeanour in Jamaica,” he charged. He said legislators need to look at the matter and strengthen the law surrounding the prevention of fraud. “Until then, people will commit fraud with impunity.”

He shared some instances of fraud which have come to his attention with Sunday Finance.

“Three guys got locked up, but before they got locked up, this is what they did. They colluded with someone at [a local bank]. When the bank cards are mailed out to customers, they are intercepted by fraudsters and [the person in the bank with whom they are colluding] activates the cards for these guys. When that is done, the men then go to the bank machines that can give up to $150,000 each day at about 11:55 pm and they draw the maximum $150,000. Then at 12:05am, just ten minutes later, they draw another $150,000 because they are in a new day. In the space of one month, they withdrew $25 million, but the bank does not talk about these because its bad for business.”

He said, instead of talking about it, the banks [and other businesses that have been defrauded] cover up the activity and most times don't call the police to investigate, choosing instead to fire the employee or employees that are involved.

Another case shared was that of a house rental scam.

“One guy rented an apartment for US$2,000 per month and paid that and his security deposit of US$2,000. So he paid US$4,000 for the house and collected his key. He took that key and went to the locksmith and cut 10 duplicates. The Sunday after that he put the place up for rent in the newspaper, the same place he rented a week before, and rented out the place to ten different people, collecting one month's rent of US$2,000 and a security deposit of $2,000. That's US$4,000 per person, and each was given one of the dupicate keys and told to return on different days. So he collected US$40,000 in all from 10 people and 'gone with the wind'.”

The detective also said people should be more vigilant about shopping online with Instagram scams growing. “The police have been warning the citizens to be careful and do their research because these are not reputable entities like Amazon or Alibaba.”