138 Student Living banking on face-to-face return

After the initial shock of the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent suspension of face-to-face engagements, 138 Student Living Limited (138SL) is looking to its short-term rentals and negotiations with UWI Mona and its bankers to navigate the murky waters caused by the absence of students on campus.

The company, which provides living facilities on the UWI Mona campus, has had a difficult year as the pandemic left its business without many students to use its spaces. Nearly 17 months later, 138SL is facing an impasse as Mona expects 70 per cent of classes to be delivered online in the new academic year which starts at the end of the month.

Despite the company having a concession agreement which provides an avenue if occupancy falls below 90 per cent, its receivables balance increased by nearly half to $914.49 million up to the end of March. This is because of UWI Mona's cashflow situation and growing issues with

most classes online. Occupancy for 138SL has increased from a low of 15 per cent to 45 per cent at the end of March.

“138 Student Living Jamaica Limited (138SL) and The UWI have convened bi-weekly reset meetings to discuss and agree the way forward on these matters. An amicable and positive outcome is expected shortly. 138SL continues to manage the operations of the business in keeping with the current realities. It is essential that we continue to maintain a tight operation. Based on interest/applications received from students for the upcoming academic year, we anticipate a meaningful increase in occupancy above 50 per cent. 138 SL continues to be in discussion with its bankers in relation to its debt portfolio,” stated Cranston Ewan, CEO of 138SL in an e-mail response to queries from the Jamaica Observer.

UWI Mona sent out a memorandum on July 23 of its intention to hold face to face examinations for the three-week examination period which starts on December 6. These exams would be held on campus or a UWI approved site. However, there has been disagreement by students on this consideration by UWI Mona amid the cost and risk faced by students during this time. Less than 10 per cent of Jamaica's population is fully vaccinated with other parts of the Caribbean having low vaccination rates due to availability of vaccines. Some Caribbean territories have discussed the possibility of mandatory vaccinations while the Jamaican Government has not entertained the topic.

138SL had $4.23 billion worth of long-term debt at the end of March with $172.64 million in redeemable preference shares. Although the tenure of the debt is 15-30 years, the lower collection from UWI has resulted in its short-term deposit balance being decimated as the company continues to pay down on debt. 138SL repaid $314.51 million in interest and debt in the first six months of its financial year. Cashflow from operations was lower at $51.15 million compared to the $191.99 million in the prior period with short-term deposits shrinking from $258.56 million to $6.03 million.

138SL's board hasn't deliberated on the possibility of asking preference shareholders to defer their interest/dividend payments despite the securities being cumulatively redeemable which means they could receive it later in the future. “138SL continues to assess options available that will ensure the future sustainability and growth of the business. Our short-term rental business continues to show signs of growth. Our strategy is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the short-term rental space to grow this aspect of our business. The pandemic has created for many businesses significant challenges. Amid challenges, opportunities are created. 138SL has been very resilient during this period in ensuring sustainability. The strategies implemented will ensure that 138SL emerges stronger post-COVID-19.” stated Ewan.

In the United States of America, at least 675 colleges and universities have mandated proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for students to return on campus this fall. This is against a backdrop of 50.8 per cent of the country being fully vaccinated and several states lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Private colleges and universities are allowed to set guidelines on who can return since the pandemic is still raging with new variants emerging daily.