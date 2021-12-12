14 companies awarded at JMEA awards ceremony

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), at the second virtual edition of its annual Manufacturers & Exporters (M&E) awards ceremony, recognised some 14 companies for excellence and service to the local industry last year.

The event, live streamed on the JMEA's social media pages, saw members of the industry being rewarded for their work and contributions. Last year, output from the manufacturing sector was valued at US$63 million and US$173.5 million for export.

The prestigious Governor General's Manufacturer of the Year 2020 award was presented to Red Stripe along with the Exporter of the Year 2020 award which went to Jamaican Teas Limited. The JMEA's legacy award, which is presented to a company displaying stalwart service and commitment to the sector and providing service of over 25 years, was awarded to P A Benjamin Limited.

The top awardees at the event were alcoholic beverage producers Red Stripe and J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Limited which each copped three of the awards from the 21 categories. PA Benjamin, Grace Foods Latin America & Caribbean and Jamaican Teas secured two wins each. The awards were presented in the areas of: productivity and competitiveness (Red Stripe); best new packaging (JWN Limited); corporate social responsibility (JWN Limited); quality and standards (Red Stripe); breakthrough product of the year (JWN Limited); top exporter (GK Foods); medium exporter in manufacturing (Jamaican Teas) and top exporter in agriculture (GK Foods).

President of the JMEA John Mahfood, offering remarks at the event, commended the companies for their resilience and innovative drive which helped the sector to navigate the difficulties of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of one of the world's greatest pandemic, as a sector we were able to re-engineer our methods of operating and [were] able to achieve a 14 per cent growth. This is a positive sign for us, as when we look to the future and the economy begins to grow and things return to some semblance of normalcy, the possibilities for further growth look even more promising,” he said.

“Jamaica has fared better than many of our tourist-dependent neighbours because we took the action seven years ago to reduce our debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio from 140 per cent to less than 100 per cent at the start of the pandemic. This has placed us in a better position to manage the downturns, including the total collapse of our tourism industry,” he added.

Mahfood said that despite the harsh operating environment worsened by increased inflation, devaluation of the dollar and rising freight cost, now up 700 per cent and increased prices for raw materials, the sector held firm with some companies even moving to capitalise on nearshore export opportunities occasioned by global supply disruptions.

“There's also now greater opportunities for small business companies to sell more online as US consumers buy more online,” he also stated.

The awards ceremony, held under the theme: 'Manufacturing and Exporting: key pillars in building a sustainable brand Jamaica ', marks the 4th staging of the event held to celebrate the performance of local manufacturers and exporters.

Other award recipients included Nestle Jamaica Limited (Jamaica Public Service Award for Energy Efficiency); Technological Solutions Limited (Pauline Grey Award for Best Support Service); National Rums of Jamaica Limited (Nicola Gordon Rowe Buy Jamaica Award); Linga Ya Farms (Peter King new exporter award); Shavout International Holdings (Eddie Hall new manufacturer of the year award); Quality Systems Solutions and Initiatives Limited (Jampro Award for the champion emall exporter of Services); Caribbean Foods Limited (Jampro award for the champion Small exporter for manufacturing); JP Tropical Foods Limited (Award for small top exporter in agriculture and fisheries); and Seprod Limited (Prime Minister's award for top exporter in manufacturing).