A 'Flow' of problems

Dear Claudienne,

My complaint is about the utter failure of Flow's customer service. I do not think this is due to the COVID-19 crisis but is deep in the Flow business culture. I am a medical doctor living in rural Jamaica and the copper wire to my home was stolen 10 weeks ago. I feel sorry for the utility company's loss from theft. On July 12, Flow installed a fibreoptic cable and the technician said service would be restored in two hours

The next day I called him back and he checked the line and said it was OK. He said the problem had been caused by a central port connection. I am a medical doctor and my landline and Internet service are vital. It is now four weeks since the fiberoptic connection was made. I have called and spoken to a number of Flow agents and they all say the same thing that is that “the issue has been escalated and you will hear from Flow in 24 - 48 hours.” But they never call back.

I went to the local Flow office but the security would not accept a letter to the manager. I took a number and waited hours just to deliver a letter. On August 9, 2021, I called the head office and spoke to technical support, I insisted to know when I could expect restoration of service but after holding for one hour, I got cut off. This is the second time they have cut me off.

Where do I go from here?

RH

Dear RH,

Tell Claudienne contacted Flow and we see that they quickly addressed the problems you were experiencing.

You sent the column the following e-mail:

“ Thank you very much for your help, it's only because of you that I am able to send this e-mail.We spoke on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and a Flow technician visited on Friday, August 13, 2021. He replaced the fibreoptic and modem boxes and the Internet and telephone fixed line were working when he left. However, the telephone number was different and I was told to go to the Flow office to get back my old number. This morning (August 16, 2021) the Internet is still working but I have lost the dialing tone. I went to the Flow office this morning and had to wait for four hours wait. I requested my old telephone number and reported the fixed line fault. I have been promised a visit by the technician.''

Again my thanks for your effort and time.

We wish you all the best.

