A 'stupid FSC rule'

FOLLOWING the publication of the Financial Services Commission's (FSC's) second paper on the proposed amendments to the 'Guidelines for Issuers of Securities', various brokers have demanded greater open dialogue as they believe some of the amendments will threaten the growth of the capital markets including the future public listing of companies.

The FSC had put out its first iteration of the document in February 2021 after it observed promotional activities and disclosures on various initial public offerings (IPOs) and additional public offerings (APOs) at the time. In the current iteration, the FSC has amended the definition around what is market conditioning, reduced certain restrictions in the pre-FSC registration stage, reduced the period between the publication and opening date of the prospectus plus the reduction of the minimum public pool (non-reserved group of investors) from 60 per cent to 40 per cent for a public offer.

However, the proposed amendment, which has struck a chord with many people, is item 22, which says that there should be no reserved pool for a lead broker(s) or its clients. The previous version of the document stated that this was because the broker would be in possession of insider information. Though an exception has been created if the issuer is a broker or for the broker to participate as a key/strategic partner in a public offer, some persons still don't agree with the move to block brokers from taking a stake in company in their IPO. In the first exception, the broker could create a pool for its clients, employees and associate persons. Another exception is an issuer reserving shares in lieu of broker fees.

“After we invest in a company now, because of some stupid FSC rule, we must be watered down in an IPO when we help to develop that company. Why should I be forced to hold my relative percentage of ownership in a company that we help to build? I enjoy the fun of helping the small companies to grow. It's illogical and makes no sense. That would kill the IPO and Junior Market for small companies as it would no longer be feasible, profitable, or possible,” said executive chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited Christopher Berry in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Mayberry is the leading firm at listing companies on the JSE's Junior Market as evidenced by the broker listing 20 out of the 47 companies that have gone public since October 2009. The company traditionally has taken a stake in an issuer/company's IPO through its subsidiary Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited and in recent times, Widebase Limited.

Though Berry isn't opposed to the FSC updating its guidelines to protect investors, he believes that the FSC's mandate needs to be observant of the existing market and amount of work required to get a company to the eventual stage of listing. Brokers tend to collect between two-five per cent on public offerings which can amount to less than $5 million for a $100 million offer compared to the resources expended by a firm over years to reach that stage and close the deal.

“One of the things people need to remember which they often forget is that whenever you are involved in any money-making enterprise, there is risk. The FSC is there to provide a framework which balances risk, truth and opportunities. Opportunities are great for investors and the facts that they give describe the risk. Yes, you can lose some money honestly, but you should not be allowing people to rob people. When you develop an ecosystem people can trust, you create a bigger economic pie. It is not there to ensure that a small investor gets some stock in an IPO or to ensure that big rich companies that do APOs. It is there to create a balance in the capital markets so that the capital market can expand and be of use to the country while minimising the risk. You want people to invest knowing what the real risks are. If you want to invest in a company with a relatively young management and doing things that have never been done before in Jamaica, there's a high risk that they can fail,” Berry told Sunda y Finance.

Before the FSC had put out its second paper, several analysts and capital market teams informed Sunday Finance that the FSC was implementing some of the proposed guidelines without finalising them. This has had the unintended consequence of delaying some public offers despite JSE approval or pushing brokers to get creative with how they work with issuers.

An example of this can be seen with JFP Limited's IPO which had GK Capital Management as the lead broker and issuer, but GK Investments Limited taking a $61.6-million stake from the $280-million offer. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of GraceKennedy Limited.

Another senior leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that while brokers can find ways to get around the limitation on reserved pools for themselves, he added that the board of directors might not sign off on private equity investments for developing companies with the hope to take them publicly eventually. He also added that although the FSC is attempting to have dialogue with the brokers and public, they more than likely will just go ahead with whatever they were thinking of anyway.

“As a leader in the industry, we have a responsibility to drive the growth, development and deepening of the capital markets. The proposed guidelines would limit the ability of brokers to make reserve pools for itself and for clients. However, the goal of an IPO is not for a broker to be able to allocate pools to itself. Instead, the purpose is to allow clients to access capital. The proposed changes to the guidelines does not change the reasons for doing an IPO. Therefore. we do not believe that this development will negatively impact the appetite for brokers to do IPOs. One of the mandates of the broker community is to connect sources of capital with the users of capital, and the latest proposed regulatory changes will not have an impact on this mandate,” stated manager of origination and structuring at NCB Capital Markets Limited Sekou Crawford.

Sunday Finance has been waiting since November for a response from the FSC on its amendments including the part about how it is enforcing them without officially amending the guidelines. This is despite multiple follow up emails seeking responses on the same matter. The FSC will be taking comments on the paper on or before April 8 through the submission of a letter at its Barbados Avenue office or through its securities@fscjamaica.org e-mail.