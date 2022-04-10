Accident claim solved

Dear Claudienne, I have a problem that has caused me much frustration.

On January 11, 2021, my 2010 Nissan Wingroad car, which was comprehensively insured with JNGI, met in an accident.

I reported the accident to JNGI and the report from the assessor and investigator concluded that it was not my fault.

I made a claim on my insurance company because I needed the money to fix my vehicle.

The investigation took a long time and it was six months before I received a part of the money.

Up until today (March 3, 2022), more than a year later, I still have not received the rest of the money.

Every time I visit the Ocho Rios JNGI branch to pay my insurance premium and enquire as to when I will get the money I get a different story.

I am here waiting for them to give me a call to say what I should do, but they don't seem to care.

Whenever I call the head office to speak with the person who is dealing with my claim, he is always busy and the operator has kept me holding until all of my phone credit is finished. I am waiting on the claims department to tell me if I can fix my car.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

K J

Dear KJ,

In an e-mail, on March 15, 2022, JNGI advised Tell Claudienne of their investigator's report on the accident.

The e-mail related how the accident occured and the action taken by JNGI to settle your claim.

According to extracts from the JNGI e-mail:

“On January 11, 2021 at about 5:40 pm, the insured and third party were travelling in the opposite direction along Belle Air Road, St Ann, when, on reaching a section of the road, they were negotiating a corner and both vehicles collided. Both drivers are alleging that the other party encroached on their respective lanes. The insured had two passengers in his vehicle while the third party had none...”

“In the question and answer (Q&A ) with the third party driver, the investigator pointed out that the TP driver in his statement to the Runaway Bay Police stated that he swerved to avoid a dog and went on the insured's side of the road, thus causing the accident. The TP driver was asked to explain and he stated: “Yes, I had swerved from a dog earlier, thus causing my vehicle to go onto the right hand side of the road and into the path of this other vehicle resulting in the accident.”

“Our insured reported the accident in January 2021 and, following receipt of the investigator's report, we issued a cash in lieu settlement to our insured in April 2021. Given that the investigations found the third party to be liable in May 2021, a recovery submission was made to ICWI. In September 2021, we received a demand letter from ICWI, alleging that our insured encroached on ICWI's insured's path and collided with a TP vehicle. In October 2021, we submitted the summary and conclusion of the investigator's report via e-mail to ICWI.

Both JNGI and ICWI's claims team have again been in touch since last week (March 7 to 11, 2022). I am advised that last Friday (March 11, 2022) we submitted the full investigator's report to ICWI. We are expecting to hear from them shortly and will continue with our efforts to pursue recovery on behalf of our insured.”

Tell Claudienne contacted ICWI after receiving the JNGI e-mail.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, ICWI informed the column that the cheque would be lodged to your account by Friday, April 8, 2022.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com<mailto:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com>. Please include a contact phone number.