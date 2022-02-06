Addressing extreme debt

AS financial conditions tighten, many Jamaican households are finding it harder to fulfill their basic needs. As a result, many resort to pay day loans, hire purchase or depending on their credit cards to make ends meet.

In some instances, borrowers take a loan without a clear plan on how it will be repaid. This has landed many Jamaicans in a severe delinquent debt position. According to JMMB Bank Branch Manager Dian McLean, that's usually when a loan goes into debt recovery. At that stage borrowers become burdened by creditors who are constantly calling their phone or bailiffs who might show up at their residence.

McLean explained that borrowers who find themselves in a severe delinquent debt position is in a very bad state but she maintained that there's still hope.

“You may be past the stage for someone to say I'm gonna consolidate all that you have because once it has gone to a severe delinquent position or bad debt, you're really going to have a challenge with a bank, especially a new bank saying we will consolidate this for you. So it's really to get what you have now on a schedule that's more manageable and it can't be done without having that conversation with your lender.”

She said, “when things start going bad that's not the time when you stop answering your phone when your banker is calling you or go and hide. From the moment you realise that you can't even make your minimum payment, you should be the one going to the bank and asking for help.”

Borrowers are encouraged to move quickly when they recognise the situation in order to avoid worsening their credit score which is being monitored by credit bureaus who retains credit history information for seven years.

The branch manager stressed that the borrower will have to be deliberate and diligent in order to get out of the situation.

“What we want persons to do is to face the situation head on, so you're going to look at all of the liabilities that you have currently those that have gone bad, those that you may be current with and those that may have gone to debt recovery, gather all your data. I'm not thinking that this is easy but it is doable. One of the things that we will have to do is look at what else we can do to boost our income. We'll certainly have to do a new budget because clearly things are not where they use to be and may not be for a while. Cut unnecessary spending. If we were a two car family like husband and wife, we may have to look at selling one of those.”

As for those who would like to avoid falling into a severe delinquent debt position McLean gave this advice.

“Usually once you find yourself in this situation, you would have gone a little further than bankers would have liked. We encourage our clients that once you realise that things are going south that is the time to engage your lender to work with you so that it does not deteriorate. A lot of persons do not do this for whatever reason, they may think that there's no help or no hope but there is. A lot of the times especially where credit card debts are concerned there are a lot of institutions that will offer you a break on some of the interest.”

“Pay attention to credit card facilities; it feels good when banks are running you down and sending you credit card in the mail, increasing your limit, doing all those kinds of things but pay attention to the limit that you are taking on your credit card, that one can get you off-track very, very fast. Try and make more than your minimum payment that's actually the way to use your credit card without interest, you can use your credit card as a little revolving interest free loan,” she continued.

At the same time, there are checks and balances to ensure borrowers don't take on more than they can manage. But the responsibility ultimately rests with the borrower.

“Typically in the banking industry, the banks are usually guided by a debt service ratio that we will support clients with. This debt service ratio is usually between 40-50 per cent of your gross salary. Some institutions may vary and even use a percentage of your net but that may be a little lower. This is suggesting that of what you earn you should not be paying more than that percentage in debt.”

She noted that any recurring monthly debt will form a part of your debt service ratio.