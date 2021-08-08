Alternative investments ...the vaccine needed for economic growth

With more than a year since the first case of the novel coronavirus in Jamaica, the ongoing pandemic continues to have ravaging effects on lives, livelihood and the broader economy, notwithstanding the underground and gig economy on which Jamaica thrives. This has been a crisis like no other and the road to recovery will be steep and arduous, with many 'gas station breaks' to refuel and reassess progress being made.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made mention earlier this year that global recovery is dependent on which accelerates faster, the virus or the roll-out of vaccines — against the backdrop of accommodative monetary policy support by the respective central banks. While individuals, amid some level of resistance, need the injection of said vaccines to institute herd immunity in the journey to recover, small & medium-sized enterprises (SME's) need their own form of immunisation which isn't available in a syringe. That immunisation is alternative investments. On the other hand, investors such as pension funds, fund managers and individuals need a dose of this asset class to immunise their portfolios against traditional asset volatility and enhance returns.

Alternative, as the name suggests, implies something different — another option — or as I like to utilise at times, non-traditional or unorthodox methods. Alternative financing or investment refers to the inherent risks that traditional financiers such as banks are unwilling, and unbeknownst to many, not regulated to engage in. In an environment where individuals and businesses alike need life support due to the effects of the pandemic, the businesses often need a capital injection of debt or equity to achieve some 'breathing room'.

The alternative investments arena in the Caribbean, being private credit/debt, private equity, infrastructure and real estate, is quite nascent but have proven that through customised and well-structured financing solutions it can play a key role in assisting businesses to recover and continue growing. Alternative investment managers such as Sygnus and its respective portfolios with their associated investments, thrive and survive in economic downturns such as this, more so as this pandemic is unprecedented and alternative fund managers have the requisite creativity and skillset to roll-out financial immunisation.

One would have also been aware, or as the writer would hope, of the advent of several investment managers, locally and overseas, raising record amount of funds via the private and public capital markets in an attempt to plug 'dry powder' where the conventional stream of lending is not present. Investment banks which also specialise in structured finance are more than able to aid recovery. The accessibility of alternative investments gives diversification in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities and higher levels of return. Also, alternative investment managers have the 'patient capital' needed for private companies to develop and turn the corner, before exiting through listing on the stock exchange. It can also unlock values in projects and real estate assets.

With the convenience of vaccines from more than one supplier, there are analogous types of alternative financing options, being asset-backed lending, preference shares, mezzanine debt, profit sharing notes, inventory or trade financing, real estate financing and rescue finance, amongst others.

If we are partially blind to the advantages or benefits of alternative financing, the economy may be in hospital longer than is necessary. As the adage of 'buying low and selling high' is preached to investors in varying asset classes as a means of achieving success; businesses needing working capital, or acquisition financing, disrupted business models or distressed opportunities, brought on by the pandemic in several sectors, give alternative asset managers this same operative. As the access and availability of vaccines become more prevalent, the economy needs a prescription that is separate and apart from the customary. That vaccine is alternative financing or investments.

Chad-Anthony Coke is currently an Intern Analyst at Sygnus Capital, one of the Caribbean's leading alternative investment managers.