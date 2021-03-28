American medical companies partnering to carry out COVID-19 testing project in Jamaica

Two American medical companies, AllStar Health Brands Incorporated and TPT MedTech LLC, are partnering to carry out a COVID-19 testing project in Jamaica.

AllStar Health Brands Incorporated, based in Florida, is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical and natural health products, while TPT MedTech LLC is an American medical technology supplier.

In addition, AllStar Health Brands is also prospecting for testing volume at major Jamaican testing sites.

In a media statement giving an update on the Jamaican project, AllStar Health Brands Chief Executive Officer Dr Daniel Bagi confirmed the partnership with TPT MedTech LLC. According to Dr Bagi, “together with our partner, TPT Med Tech, we are successfully onboarding the 'QuikPASS' and 'QuikLAB' systems at Jamaica's two main international airports in Montego Bay and Kingston.”

“As our operations in Jamaica ramp up, we expect to test up to 3,000-5,000 travellers per day, amounting to a potential several million tests annually at these locations,” Dr Bagi explained. The AllStar Health CEO said his company is very pleased to be able to install these systems at the Jamaican airports with its partner, TPT MedTech.

ADVANCED SYSTEM FOR TESTING AND REPORTING OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC STATUS

“This [partnership] will enable us to help provide an advanced system for testing and reporting of COVID-19 diagnostic status, which we expect will be a factor in restoring the tourism industry in a country where tourism makes a critical contribution to overall GDP,” Dr Bagi asserted. As the world rushes to develop a “Travel Passport”, Jamaica's two international airports are already using TPT MedTech's Mobile “QuikLAB” end-to-end testing, monitoring, vaccination app and “QuikPASS” check and verify passport platform to screen thousands of travellers.

America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently mandated that all travellers coming back into the US, UK, or Canada from the Caribbean, Mexico or Latin America must be tested before arrival as well as obtain PCR test results for travel to the UK or Canada.

As such to gain clearance to travel, travellers from Jamaica heading to destinations within the UK, US, Canada, or other countries may utilise “QuikPASS” (or other available COVID-19 passport apps). Travellers may also get tested at any approved facility and show a negative COVID-19 laboratory test result at the airport in the form of written documentation (electronic or printed).

AMERICAN COMPANIES

The TPT/Jamaica airport partnership allows tourists in the country to obtain the completely private and HIPPA compliant QuikPASS app from the TPT MedTech website, get tested at the Baywest Hospital and Clinics or another “QuikLAB” testing site on the island in order to receive their results electronically via the “QuikPASS” app. Once cleared to travel, a tourist is free to enter the airport, show or scan their “QuikPASS” QR code which displays their HIPPA compliant testing records, to verify that they have been tested in the past 72 hours and are free and safe to travel home.

TPT MedTech developed its “QuikPASS™” check and verify passport system and COVID-19/vaccination monitoring platform for corporations, governmental organisations, schools, airlines, hospitals, sports venues & arenas, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs. The all-in-one mobile system checks and verifies that an individual has been tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated, providing proof individuals are able to travel or gain access to venues with the idea that everyone inside that venue would be COVID free.

The “QuikPASS” “Check and Verify” passport-style platform works with third-party testing labs and organisations that participate on the “QuikPASS” network and will be offered free to US domestic and international business commerce and governmental organisations around the world.