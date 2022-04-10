An alternative way

THE Oxford dictionary describes the word 'nascent' as “beginning to exist; not yet fully developed” and its synonyms being 'emergent, burgeoning and evolving'. These adjectives perfectly express the intriguing asset class of alternative investments.

What are alternative investments?

An alternative investment is defined as one that is different or separate from a traditional investment, being listed equities or a fixed income instrument, such as bonds, for example. The most common types of alternative investments that one would or would not have heard about by now are private credit, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, commodities, such as gold and silver, which are formally defined as precious metals and as of late, digital assets, using cryptocurrency (of its varying types) as the most prominent example. In Jamaica, available alternative investments primarily include private credit, real estate and private equity in a limited way.

Attributes of alternative investments

Alternative investments are usually and should be judiciously used as a complement to an investment portfolio. One can think of such as the jewellery an individual will wear with their outfit, in most cases giving that oomph he or she desires. Alternative investments also provides lower volatility and correlation in comparison to the traditional stocks or bonds, as the prices of these assets are impacted daily by trading on an active secondary market and is usually driven by underlying fundamentals and investor sentiment. Alternative investments, on the other hand, are not widely traded and provides significant portfolio diversification, price stability, and acts as an hedge or buffer against the negative effects experienced in an inflationary environment, akin to what is being experienced locally and overseas.

Alternatives also give return enhancement or outperformance by 'stepping up' higher on the risk ladder and a form of value creation, due to the 'tailored' approach often used by investment managers in creating or structuring customised and innovative solutions. Like all investments, alternative investments do have its limitations, which include lack of liquidity, higher risk in some instances than its traditional counterpart, oftentimes unrated and valuation are not readily available in the case of publicly traded securities.

Portfolio Anchor

With increasing market volatility and long-term fears around inflation, alternative investments can act as a key anchor for an investor's portfolio. Jamaica and the wider Caribbean with its limited availability of investment assets has a significant opportunity for investors to increase asset allocation into alternatives in order to generate higher risk-adjusted returns. Currently, alternative investments' assets under management (AUM) of US$600 million represents only 0.75 per cent of the region's gross domestic product (GDP), which is US$80 billion, signifying a material growth opportunity. Sygnus Capital has emerged as the leading alternative investment manager in the Caribbean, offering investors access to alternative investments opportunities in the form of private credit, real estate and private equity. Investors can access these opportunities through Sygnus Credit Investments Limited, Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (both listed on JSE) and Sygnus Deneb Investments (unlisted). As always, prudency is advised going forward.

Chad-Anthony Coke is currently a junior analyst at Sygnus Capital Limited, the largest and leading alternative investment management firm in the Caribbean.