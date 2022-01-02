Aspiring lawyer turns passion into business

Even whilst navigating the hurdles of studying to become a lawyer at Norman Manley Law School, Allayne McGibbon has made her fruit arrangements into a small one-year-old business.

Whilst talking with her close high school friend (Saidah Denniser) who does floral arrangement bouquets, she had the idea to create a fruit bouquet as a way to provide people with a unique gift with a health benefit. This led the 23-year-old to starting the business Fruit Bouquet Ja on December 5, 2020, ahead of the Christmas season.

“I have a friend who runs her own page called Date Night JM. She's a close friend and we went to high school together. She had invited me to a promotion to take some photos, test the waters to see if it could really work as a product for her business. While I was there, she wanted to also make it not just be a romantic type of business, but also for platonic relationships,” replied an ecstatic McGibbon.

Through the support of close family including her brother, aunts and uncles, she got off to a super start with a 'Berry Christmas Fruit Tree' and 'Belle Bouquets'. She currently caters to persons in the Kingston, St Andrew and Portmore.

“I think people are really fascinated by arrangements. They would tell me that they haven't seen anything like this, wanted a healthy alternative, or didn't know fruits could be gifts. People always requesting grapes and strawberries. So, with any request, I try to include them in every single arrangement,” McGibbon explained.

This has led to various customer reviews including text and voice notes praising her for her efforts. Some people have provided them as a gift for birthdays, pixie gifts or even as a graduation token. These comments lead her to explore different arrangement styles and ideas including one in a transparent box and in small goodie boxes.

When asked about why she started this business, McGibbon said, “I love fruits which are my favourite snack. I love being in the open with nature. I had this passion and I didn't sleep because I couldn't stop thinking about it. I got the idea, consulted my friend who did rose bouquets, she gave me her blessing and I got started. I owe a lot to her because I don't think I would have started if she wasn't comfortable with it.”

The virtual nature of school also created the space for her to learn different skills and ideas while doing her venture. In closing, McGibbon stated, “I am looking forward to graduation as I want to see how far this business can go as I'm passionate about it. A lot of persons were happy that they could get a unique tasty gift.”

Fruit Bouquet Ja can be found on Instagram @fruitbouquetja.