Attorney rebukes developers over downtown Kingston redevelopment proposals

REAL estate attorney Maurice Smith has issued a stinging rebuke at some real estate developers for suggesting that the Government intervene in getting the owners of derelict buildings in downtown Kingston to either fix them up or sell to them, for those who are willing to do so.

The developers have also suggested that the Government hike the property tax on derelict buildings as a means of forcing these property owners to fix up their buildings as part of the thrust to redevelop the capital city, in particular downtown. But these suggestions have not gone down well with Smith, who has come out swinging and ready to go to battle with these developers.

In responding to the latest in the Jamaica Observer series on the redevelopment of downtown Kingston, the managing partner at law firm, SMITHLAW wrote, “I read with concern the recent article entitled 'The Redevelopment of Downtown Kingston', published on June 16th, wherein a few real estate interests expressed their growing frustration with the owners of 'derelict' properties in downtown Kingston who refuse to sell to zealous developers.”

Drawing the battle line

He made the point that it is certainly commendable and in the nation's best interest that the redevelopment of downtown Kingston is being robustly led by savvy developers. However, the real estate attorney remarked that such “enthusiasm has birthed proposals that, on their face, trample upon the property rights of owners of 'derelict' buildings who are not members of this moneyed club of downtown property enthusiasts”.

The real estate market in Jamaica, Smith said, has always operated largely as a free and open market without Government intervention or dictates, with one exception being the State's right to compulsorily acquire property from private citizens (at market value) where same is demonstrably required for some overwhelming public good, such as resettlement lands for indigent victims of natural disasters.

“It does not lie in the mouth of developers, who have thrived in this free market, to call on the Government to force property owners to sell, whatever their motivation for not selling may be.

“Remember, it is this same free market that precludes the Government from forcing developers to commission affordable housing for health care workers versus more profitable luxury condominiums for absentee foreign investors through shell corporations,” the attorney lamented.

Smith underscored that the market must remain free from forces of compulsion for all, not just some, noting that “the most troubling proposal is to increase property taxes on idle properties”. Conceding that the admitted goal of this proposal is to make it prohibitively expensive for persons to hold undeveloped land, Smith argued that this, again, is counter-intuitive and at odds with the principles of a free market and economy.

He posited that in principle, property taxes are levied with the singular goal of providing revenue to local authorities to fund community amenities. As a universal practice, higher taxes are levied on developed properties as these properties place a greater burden on municipal infrastructure such as sewage and garbage disposal.

According to Smith, “The invitation by developers for the State to descend into the free market in the cold and distortionary manner proposed is dangerously inclined towards furthering the wealth inequity that exists in the country. It would invariably have the consequence of forcing property owners, under the burden of a heavy tax bill, to virtually give their lands away to aggressive developers of the aforesaid club.”

Greater relief and deeper incentive is needed to deal with derelict building problem

He suggested that the developers should focus on calling on the Government to provide greater relief and deeper incentives for all landowners to develop their properties. “In fact, if the property tax regime is to be tweaked, it should be to grant significant and lengthy property tax holidays pre- and post-construction, thereby allowing the small man with a modest development plan to slowly pool his resources to bring his plan to fruition,” Smith contended.

In concluding Smith remarked, “The role of Government should never be to compel or strong-arm smaller market participants to sell. In a nation that is free and democratic, frustrated developers who are ready and raring to transform downtown Kingston are equally free to channel that most famous line from The Godfather (1972), 'make him an offer he cannot refuse'.”

However, real estate developers such as Issa Construction and First Rock Realty are insistent that something needs to be done and needs to be done fast to cauterise the mushrooming derelict building situation in Kingston. They say the situation has not been addressed over the years, leading to the eyesore in the capital with spawning derelict buildings all around.