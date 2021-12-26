Ayondae: designing with delight

Entrepreneur Asheka Headley, who operates Ayondae's Collections, located in Montego Bay, St James, is frantically busy at this time of year, like most other retailers, because Jamaicans love to redecorate for the end-of-year holidays.

She told the Jamaica Observer, “At this time of the year, home décor and soft furnishings are very high in demand – because everyone is busy redecorating their homes for the holidays. So now we have been producing a good quantity of curtain sets, cushions and, of course, sheets. We also have custom gifts – because it's the season of giving and custom gifts are the go to for most persons right now.”

The company has been registered for four years, but Headley has been making custom designs since 2016. Her motivation for starting her own company was personal. She shared with Sunday Finance, “My motivation came about when I had difficulties finding a particular purse to match a shoe for an event I had. I searched stores repeatedly, after walking around town and realising that I wouldn't get that purse, I decided to get fabric and make it myself. I did so, rather casually.

“At the event though, my peers were raving about the purse; one even offered to buy it from me on the spot. That following week, I thought, maybe others would like a custom bag/purse. Around the same time I was between jobs, I was strongly encouraged to 'make more bags and sell them' as a way to earn. After a few tries and securing fabric, I was making bags, then I was asked to make cushions and now here we are...an entire business, creating various masterpieces. In essence, I wanted to solve a problem I faced, which is how many businesses start.”

Headley currently employs two part-time employees. The business specialises in the manufacturing of fashion & home accessories and custom gift items. They also offer interior décor services, which usually goes along with the construction of soft furnishings.

The designer outlines, “For fashion, we manufacture a range of bags for the family: dopp bags, beach totes, handbags, purses, cosmetic pouches, and boston bags, etc, all made from faux leather and mixes of canvas/blended cotton. We also do a variety of graphic tees and logo embroidery, T-shirt printing. For home accessories we do bedding (sheets), pillows, cushions, curtains, drapes, sofa seating, etc.”

The team also produces custom gifts. Headley explains, “We do bundles for special occasions, like Teacher's Day, Valentine's Day, Mother's & Father's Day, and, of course, birthdays and other special occasions that customers will ask us to create something for. Our products are 100 per cent handmade, uniquely designed and constructed from scratch to suit the customer's desires, visions and occasion.”

Headley says her approach to design varies. “It really boils down to what the customer wants, and that's something that's always at the forefront of my mind when I approach the cutting table. In my mind, it's like, okay Asheka, how are we going to make this a masterpiece? How are we going to make this into a stitched perfection? If this was your item, how would you want it to look?”

Chronologically, she outlines, the colour, the designs, delivery date/location are all confirmed with the customer, before the job is begun. “After that,” she shares, “an invoice is sent, then we go fabric shopping. The real fun begins, when I get back to the sewing room: cutting, stitching and bringing my customer's vision to life in the best way possible. Then, of course, there is the packaging and delivery, then voila! Another satisfied customer.”

The designer confides, “Sewing is my passion, I feel most alive when I'm sitting in front of the sewing machine, when I'm in fabric stores or my fabric room. I feel a sense of calm, peace. The thought of taking fabric from a roll and turning it into something functional, something that actually lasts, whew! It gives me a sense of purpose, every single time.”

Real Business

Headley disclosed that Ayondae is not her first attempt at business, “but I would say it's my first real, real business. As a teen, I sold ice cream novelties and phone cards. I had just left high school and well, I wanted to buy the things I thought I wanted, without asking daddy. So I started that little business back then. What happened is that I outgrew it and I started my first job a year after. Not having much time to manage the business, I discontinued it.”

She is now encouraging her son to follow in her footsteps. The 12-year-old specialises in graphic hats & tees for kids and wall décor and paintings.

Headley says her target market “is basically men and women between the ages of 18-55,” but boasts, “Really, just about anyone can use our products. We find, however, that most of our customers are females ranging between the 18-60 age group. This could be due to the fact that we started adding male products just about three years ago. So the male target market is still growing.”

She believes Ayondae is one of the few businesses that offers its combination of products and services at one stop. “I do believe, though, that I have a unique way of creating each product, so I definitely stand out in this area,” she opined.

In her five years of operation, challenges have included sourcing capital which she states has by far been the most difficult thing. “The hoops and loops we have to go through are like pulling teeth.” She eventually decided to work with what she had, or personal resources. She comments, “In my line of business fabric is my main resource. Over the years it has been hard to locate certain types of fabric on the island or even just in MoBay. Thankfully, I've been able to build a relationship with managers and line staff at most of the fabric stores in Jamaica, where I can directly request a fabric and they will let me know if they carry it or can source it.

She adds, “Of course, there are daily challenges, workspace, labour time, etc, but what is success without a little challenge? I take it as a part of my education, each day a challenge arises and I solve it, it makes me a better entrepreneur – so for me, it's learning.”

The advent of COVID-19 was a big challenge itself, but the designer says she set aside fear. “I had to dig deep and get back to the cutting table (literally), figured out what product was in demand at that time and how best I could create and supply it – and then there came the masks, this is what really brought me back to realising that I have a talent and it has no limit, I just had to think and keep producing, keep creating, I wasn't gonna lay down and cry, I don't have that option, to just give up. So I rose above the pandemic and I learnt that I have to stay resilient, COVID or no COVID – survival is a must.”

To date, Headley has invested at least $1.5 million in this business; which mainly covers the cost of various sewing machines, heat press, printing machinery, tools all devoted to the business. She has also spent on fabric that had to be purchased solely from her pocket in the initial stages of this business.

The entrepreneur stated, “I can comfortably say that at this point, I have recouped all of my initial capital. Sure there is more investing going on, all day, every day, but this is what keeps the business alive and afloat and each investment adds growth to both myself and Ayondae's Collections.”

The entrepreneur says that she is considering branching out into supplying products for small businesses – persons who have an interest in selling products but don't necessarily want to make them. Ayondae will do the manufacturing, she asserts. “One of our 2022 aims is to engage these persons in business.” The designer can be found on Instagram @ayondaescollections.