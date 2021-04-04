Barita applies to Supreme Court for permission to host 43rd AGM virtually

Barita applies to Supreme Court for permission to host 43rd AGM virtuallySunday, April 04, 2021
|
Editor's Note — It was first published in the Business Observer of March 31, 2021 that permission had been granted by the Supreme Court to Barita Investments Limited to hold its 43rd annual general meeting virtually. It was subsequently found out that Barita would be making its submission to the Supreme Court in the days to come and that no permission has been had from the court. We regret any inconvenience caused. See revised article:
Barita Investments Limited has applied to the Supreme Court for permission to host virtually its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) slated for Friday, April 23, 2021.
The investment and equity firm made its application pursuant to section 130 (2) of the Companies Act. The application was made on March 1, 2021.
The application was made on the ground that Jamaican law requires AGMs and other shareholders' meetings be held “in person”, allowing shareholders to discuss, debate and vote on matters. Where it is impracticable to do so, a court order is required to hold meetings by electronic means.
Barita is the latest publicly listed company to seek the court's approval to host its AGM virtually.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy