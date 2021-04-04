Barita applies to Supreme Court for permission to host 43rd AGM virtually

Editor's Note — It was first published in the Business Observer of March 31, 2021 that permission had been granted by the Supreme Court to Barita Investments Limited to hold its 43rd annual general meeting virtually. It was subsequently found out that Barita would be making its submission to the Supreme Court in the days to come and that no permission has been had from the court. We regret any inconvenience caused. See revised article:

Barita Investments Limited has applied to the Supreme Court for permission to host virtually its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) slated for Friday, April 23, 2021.

The investment and equity firm made its application pursuant to section 130 (2) of the Companies Act. The application was made on March 1, 2021.

The application was made on the ground that Jamaican law requires AGMs and other shareholders' meetings be held “in person”, allowing shareholders to discuss, debate and vote on matters. Where it is impracticable to do so, a court order is required to hold meetings by electronic means.

Barita is the latest publicly listed company to seek the court's approval to host its AGM virtually.