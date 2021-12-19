Barrel come!

Jamaica Customs is advising individuals and companies who have barrels and goods to clear over the Christmas and New Year's period to reduce any frustration they might encounter by following the various guidelines that have been issued.

These include the need to make accurate declaration of the contents of their shipment, and submit/provide proper invoices to avoid or reduce delays. Trying to disguise the contents in the hope of avoiding fees will prolong the process of goods clearance for you and everyone waiting in line behind.

Customs indicates that, where applicable, importers must also apply for the requisite permission, permits and/or licences, from the relevant ministry or border regulatory agency, before shipping items. For those flying in and who have sent goods in a barrel ahead, Customs notes that passengers must fill out appropriate forms.

They must also make a declaration, if they are in possession of US$10,000 and more (or its equivalent) to the Customs officer, and provide documentary evidence of the source of funding.

Air passengers must present Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) to the Customs officer at the airport, if you have unaccompanied shipment; this will prevent or reduce delays when clearing your shipment at the port or point of clearance.

Customs also advises, “Be fully aware of what is given to you by another party, when travelling, as you will be held accountable for the contents of your luggage.”

Port operations

There is no need for everyone to go to the ports for goods clearance themselves. Customs advises that all with goods to clear should consider making use of the 'Appointment System' instituted by some port operators and warehouses, in order to prevent or reduce wait time.

You can also make use of the door-to-door delivery services offered by some agents and port operators, which could reduce travel and wait time.

Business owners should note that items exported temporarily for repairs or commercial use must first be registered with Jamaica Customs, using an Electronic Customs Declaration-EX2. Re-imported items which are upgraded, altered, or replaced may attract Customs duty. Meanwhile, charity organisations must also ensure that certificates of registration are valid or up-to-date, when undertaking clearance.

Customs notes that it has instituted extended opening hours at some Customs locations and is also collaborating with port operators in extending operating hours. Increase in human resource capacity has also been put in place to meet the increase in trade activities at the ports for the season.

The Collections and Accounts Unit at Customs House located at Newport East and GWEST, Montego Bay will open on Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. The Entry Processing and Valuation Verification Units (Kingston and Montego Bay) will be opened on Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Customers will also be granted an additional hour on weekdays to do business at the Collections and Accounts Units (Kingston and Montego Bay) as of Monday, December 13–Wednesday, December 22. The closing time will therefore be 5:00 pm instead of 4:00 pm, Mondays - Thursdays and 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm on Fridays.

Collaboration with port operators in extending operating hours includes Kingston Wharves which will open on December 4, 11 and 18, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Adolph Levy opens on Saturday, December 11 and 18, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm; Universal Freight Handlers Limited opens on Saturday, December 11 and 18, 9:00 am to 12 pm; and Kingston Logistic Centre opens on Saturday, December 11 and 18, 9:00 am to 3 pm.

In Montego Bay, Seaboard Warehouse has extended opening hours Saturdays December 4, 11, & 18 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm; and Port Handlers has commenced operations on Saturdays since October 16, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Customs agency advises that more information is available on its website at Jamaica Customs Agency Website ( jacustoms.gov.jm)