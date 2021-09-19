Bill Gates' investment firm to acquire controlling stake in Four Seasons

Bill Gates' investment firm to acquire controlling stake in Four SeasonsSunday, September 19, 2021
|
Bill Gates' private equity firm, Cascade Investment, has reached a US$2.21-billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.
The transaction, which is expected to close in January 2022 pending regulatory approvals, will increase Cascade's stake in the luxury hotel chain from 47.5 per cent to 71.25 per cent.
Cascade has been a long-standing shareholder in Four Seasons since 1997.
Saudi Arabia-based investment group Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) will hold a 23.75 per cent stake, while the remaining five per cent stake will continue to be held by Four Seasons' founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp, under Triples Holdings Limited.
In a statement, Four Seasons said that the deal marks a pivotal point in its evolution and indicates Cascade's commitment to provide the company with resources to accelerate growth and expand its strategic goals.
However, in its own announcement, KHC said it would use the proceeds from its sale for future investments and repayment of part of its outstanding loans.
Founded in 1960, Four Seasons' portfolio consists of 121 hotels and resorts, and 46 residential properties across 47 countries.
The lodging industry has been impacted by a drastic slowdown in global travel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While vaccination campaigns helped fuel a rebound led by leisure travellers, luxury hotels are still lagging behind lower-quality properties, according to data from analytics and marketplace insights company STR.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy