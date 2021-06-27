BOJ year-to-date profits reach $8.02 billion
Advances to financial institutions declining as banks recover from COVID-19 setbackSunday, June 27, 2021
THE Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) year-to-date profits have been climbing and have now reached $8.02 billion as at June 9, 2021.
This is up by more than $1.2 billion just over two weeks ago when the BOJ reported its balance sheet as at May 26, 2021 which showed a profit to date of $6.8 billion. Retained earnings by the central bank are also included in its year-to-date profits.
Retained earnings as at June 9 were $8.01, coming from $6.8 billion the fortnight before. The retained earnings for the same time last year was zero.
BOJ'S TOTAL ASSETS GREW EQUALLY OVER THE FORTNIGHTLY PERIOD
The BOJ's total assets, which comprise both local and foreign, have also grown over the two-week period May 26 to June 9, 2021, moving from $956 billion to $961 billion.
Total foreign assets, which is the more dominant of the two, went up to $662.58 billion as at June 9, coming from $654.9 billion as at May 26. The BOJ's foreign assets comprise bonds and other long-term securities, time deposits and other resources as well as International Monetary Fund's holdings of special drawing rights.
Total local assets, which include government obligations, holdings of Government of Jamaica securities, advances to financial institutions and other assets, registered a slight decline to $298.42 coming from the fortnight before of $301.22 billion. For the same period last year the amount was $298.77 billion, still above the current level.
DECLINE IN ADVANCES TO FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
There has been a marked decline in advances to financial institutions, given the liquidity support provided by the BOJ to financial institutions to help cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the financial sector during the early onset of the pandemic. The liquidity support provided last year went as high as $30 billion but has been declining since.
As at May 26 the amount was cut to just under five billion dollars and further reduced to $1.49 billion as at June 9, which is evidence that the financial sector is slowly recovering from the pandemic.
