Bond strategies in a rising interest rate environment

With higher interest rates on the horizon, investors may be hesitant to purchase bonds right now or be worried about erosion in the value of bonds already in their portfolio, since interest rates and bond prices move in opposite directions. However, it is important, now more than ever, for investors to remember that bonds are intended to be medium- to long-term investments and therefore cash flow, not trading gains and losses, should be the key consideration for individual investors. Nevertheless, there are numerous strategies an investor can employ in the face of a rising interest rates. Some of these are:

(1) Buy bonds with shorter maturity or call dates.

(2) Buy bonds with variable/floating coupon rate.

(3) Construct a laddered portfolio of bonds.

(4) Explore specific structured notes (Equity linked notes).

Shorter-dated bonds

Shorter-dated bonds are less sensitive to interest rate movements than longer-dated bonds. In other words, the price or value of short-term bonds will fall less than the value of longer-term bonds for a given increase in interest rates. An investor can reduce price risk by buying shorter-term bonds and enjoy the added benefit of a return greater than that otherwise available by simply keeping funds in cash or investing in a money market instrument. However, yields on these instruments will still be relatively lower than those earned on longer-dated bonds.

Floating rate bonds

Floating rate bonds are popular in a rising interest rate environment and offer investors the prospect of higher coupons after each interest reset. The coupon rates on floaters are usually quoted as a spread to a variable benchmark rate (such as US treasury yields) and periodic coupon payments will increase as the variable benchmark rate increases.

Laddered portfolio

An investor can also purchase a series of bonds with different maturity dates to construct a laddered portfolio. A laddered portfolio can facilitate an ongoing return of principal as the bonds mature which can then be reinvested at higher yields as rates rise. Buying several different bonds to construct a laddered portfolio can, however, be a very expensive and tedious exercise.

Structured notes

Finally, investors can buy structured notes, particularly equity linked notes, to take advantage of increased market volatility that rising interest rates normally cause. Higher market volatility usually translates into larger contingent coupons on structured notes. Investing in structured notes, however, exposes the investor to significant risks of loss and as a result is not suitable for everyone. Structured notes are more suitable for sophisticated individuals with high net worth and institutional clients due to their complexities, deal sizes and inherent risks. As always be sure to consult with your financial practitioner to determine if an investment is suitable for you.

Eugene Stanley is the VP, Fixed Income & Foreign Exchange at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in U.S. dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual, and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm