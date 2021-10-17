BPO provider 24-7 Intouch acquires rival, Goodbay Technologies

Business process outsourcing (BPO) provider 24-7 Intouch has acquired its American rival Goodbay Technologies, adding three contact centres to its global operations.

24-7 Intouch, which is a global contact centre outsourcing company with operations in Jamaica and Latin America will continue to operate the Austin, Texas-based Goodbay, under its own brand even after the acquisition. Goodbay Technologies current CEO Sapan Sahani will also continue to lead the organisation.

Commenting on the sale, Greg Fettes, co-founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch, said the acquisition will “strengthen our core digital offerings to technology, media, and fintech customers”. The company set its foot in Latin America for the first time in 2013 when it purchased Innovative Contact Solutions in Guatemala.

Goodbay Technologies' large roster of clients was apparently the reason behind the acquisition. In a press release issued announcing the acquisition, 24-7 Intouch explains that, “The complementary client base … was a key strategic consideration.”

Its nearshore operation was bolstered further in 2020 when it acquired Knoah Solutions, which had delivery centres in Honduras. Its clients include the likes of Netflix, Airbnb, and Walmart.

Using the most advanced technology, comprehensive insights, and brand specialists for each account, 24-7 Intouch is able to provide a multichannel approach, via voice, live chat, e-mail and social media management.

Goobay began its journey in 2002 as a customer support services provider for consumer electronics firms. From 2011 onwards, it has diversified into various verticals, including mobile apps and gaming.

— Durrant Pate