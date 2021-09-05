Brand power: How to automate consumer adoration

There is value in building your personal and company brands, as it fuels returns on what you are selling in a way that nothing else can. Researchers note that top brands remain that way because consumers continue to be attracted to their appeal and value proposition.

Some of the world's most valuable brands are Apple, Google, Coca Cola, Microsoft, Toyota, IBM, Samsung, Amazon and Mercedes-Benz. US brands account for 56 of the top 100 brands with Amazon and Apple at the top — each now worth over US$500 billion.

Locally, top brands which spring readily to the mind of consumers are Sandals, ATL, Flow, Digicel, Progressive, GraceKennedy, Unicomer, and Singer among others.

Top brands have strong appeal. One only needs to say “think different” to think Apple. Mention “golden arches” and McDonald's comes to mind. Successful brands stamp their persona in the minds of everyone.

Experts advise that building brand values should be based not merely on pushing consumers to buy, but on communicating sentiment around improving consumers' lives, or putting within their reach something which is exceptional. Brand building benefits from content that brings value to the end user. Selling is not the main goal, though it might be the end result. Branding emphasises the feel good factor, evoking emotions based on value delivered.

Brand loyalty among consumers is often backed by excellent customer service, something which Apple is known for. The positive association keeps customers coming back year after year, even if the product costs more than rivals.

Branding is not rooted simply in glossy or gimmick advertising, but in service quality that backs up the images portrayed in advertising. Humane management practices are also important. Researchers note that two million people apply to work at Google, because beyond the platform's ease of use, the company has a reputation for work-life balance and employee perks.

This positive working environment helps to foster innovation, build brand and therefore increase profits. Continuous innovation will also power your brand. New products, delivered through innovation, will keep your company at the top of consumer's minds.

Focus on improving the lives of your existing customers. It is said that it costs five times as much to attract a new customer than to keep an existing one. Connect with customers on a personal level.