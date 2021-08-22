Bridging the gap — the creative sector and capital markets

What stands in the way of matching cultural and creative projects with sufficient capital? I'd say the mutual understanding of how each works. A capital markets executive told me recently that one hindrance to capitalising creative products and services is the difficulty in determining the value of intellectual property for use as collateral. Even with the passage of the Security Interest in Personal Property Act in 2014, that allows for intellectual property to be used as collateral, it is not widely applied in considering capital markets options. Valuing intellectual property is a puzzle globally. This is one example of the chasms that exist between the financial and creative sectors.

To bridge that gap the executive suggested that creative valuators be trained and expertise established in this area. I was happy to tell him that research is taking place at The University of the West Indies (UWI) finding culturally specific formulae to address this area of global concern. There are also boutique firms that have access to global networks that can assist in the valuation of intellectual property.

The real challenge, though, is that Jamaica's growing capital markets and creative professionals are yet to find the right balance and fit for the investment in CCIs. Understanding some of the challenges can allow us to find ways to fix them.

Capital T for Tension

Tensions have long existed globally between the financial sector and the world of culture. Information, policy and stability are required by financial institutions to support their financial inclusion and investment strategies. Financiers want to know how enterprises within the creative sector are creating value, and how different firms are organising themselves to grow, expand and provide a return on the investment.

Belgian culture agent Phillipe Kern says that these relationships have been “characterised by profound mistrust, fuelled by sectors that ignore each other at best or despise each other at worst”. In the eyes of traditional finance, the CCI are contrary and their models non-traditional. In the minds of many creatives, investors are intractable and condescending. Kern argues that banks are unwilling to commit to a sector that it finds difficult to grasp”, and that in many instances “enduring stereotypes and prejudices on both sides of the Financial Inclusion for Creatives equation remain an opportunity yet to be addressed through seeking a win-win collaboration”.

Cultures of Capitalisation

For decades, Jamaican creative projects have largely been funded using a sponsorship model. Corporate entities provide cash or kind to producers of cultural goods and services in exchange for intangible value which is often promotional in nature and in keeping with marketing imperatives. Fund-raising has been another source, where gifts of cash or kind are received on philanthropic terms for the funding of cultural projects in schools, churches and clubs. The 'contacts economy' or the leveraging of social capital, often based on economic strengths and social access, to raise traditional financing for cultural products and services is a third. Self-funding is the main support source of creative production of all types. Communities and families collectively finance projects through cultural means including pardner draws, round robins, 'running a boat' or 'farm day' sweat equity models. In more recent times cultural and creative practitioners have had access to high interest, short-term micro-finance to fund their projects.

Truths, Perceptions and Stereotypes

A senior Jamaican financial executive indicated that one challenge is that the creative sector, particularly those in developing countries are largely informal. “The awareness around the projected impact of the cultural economy on the GDP is not widely known; and reinforcement around the value to the economy is not in the mainstream. As such, financial organisations are not all readying themselves for the opportunities. There is not enough awareness or knowledge of how the cultural and creative industries are developing. This is blocking the flow of capital to the industry”.

In response, Jamaican creatives say the financial sector has not considered that the creative sector at an early phase of industrialisation and expect them to walk before they run. The sector is made up, primarily of pre-starts, start-ups, micro enterprises and independent workers that exist at a subsistence level. Many holders and traders of creative 'value' come from marginalised circumstances and are challenged to participate in Capital Markets. Given their risk profiles, existing financial strategies tend to favour small and medium-sized enterprises with existing track records. Is the financial sector proactively meeting the creative sector where it is?

In the last decade, the Jamaican creative ecosystem has undergone significant transformation. Indicators are improved professional standards, more registered businesses and increases in tertiary programmes for training cultural and creative administrators to balance the imperatives of creativity and commerce. The Bank of Jamaica's use of the indigenous Jamaican music form, reggae, as a promotional metaphor for its contemporary economic strategy is another legitimising source. The irony of this should not be lost, on us, however, as access to capital is one of the creative sector's main hindrances to growth. Worldwide, both emerging and developing markets have found ways to finance cultural production and trade.

Nollywood

Before the days of the Nollywood we now know the Nigerian film sector operated in a similar manner to the now changing Jamaican creative sector. Nigerian researcher Silver Ojison tells us that in 1990, Nigerian film-makers complained, “Money, Money, but none to produce film”. Like Jamaica, Nigerian producers began with personal funding models, engaged in crowdfunding, and sought venture capital and grants from notable investors.

The tables soon turned with the success of 2st-century Nollywood. With the groundswell of interest in Nigerian programming, the producers used their track record and 'stardom profiles' to attract debt, equity, quasi equity and internal funding. Eventually, in Nigeria several funds were launched to fund content development and production. Financial organisations creating instruments and mechanisms that competed for the business of Nigerian creatives. This is a lesson that should move financiers and creatives to be proactive in seeking out ways to get mutual benefit through investment in creative production.

Creatives' Concerns

Financiers appetite for innovation is superseded by their concern about risk. By their very nature, creatives find solutions for problems that many of us didn't even know we had. They develop new techniques, tools and technologies that are “not yet a thing”. Often the outcomes of these unproven business models, products and services are not demonstrable. Risk-averse financiers are hesitant. How then will the creative process of experimentation be funded? Within the existing creative ecosystem, enterprises are at varying phases of formalisation. Creatives largely work in transient projects on temporary contracts within the gig economy. They have infrequent, irregular, seasonal payment cycles. Often, too, many of the prerequisites for financial inclusion and investment run counter to principles of creative production. For example, technically there is said to be little or no traditional 'demand' for creative products and services. Foundational economist specialising in creative industries, Richard Florida tells us that for creative goods and services, “demand is uncertain”. Creatives have to generate their own demand.

Financial institutions also understand standardisation and prescribe it for firms seeking financing. This is often anathema to creativity. Additionally, creatives complain that financiers believe creative sectors and their business models to be monolithic. There is a wide gap of understanding and cooperation between the two.

For financial and cultural sectors to optimise mutual benefits, the twain must meet and come to a common understanding. Working together, adequate solutions can be found. Achieving the right balance of both perspectives and competencies is important for bridging the tension that exists between cultural/creative professionals and financial professionals. A unified approach to optimising the objectives of both sectors is necessary. Time come.

Dr Deborah Hickling Gordon coordinates the Cultural and Creative Industries and Entertainment Management programmes in the ICS, UWI Mona. She is a member of the UNESCO global, Caricom regional, and the UNESCO Transcultural Economy expert-facilities. She is a director of Ink and Vision Ltd; president of Women in Film and Television — Jamaica and convener of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica.