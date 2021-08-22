Brokers recommend Sygnus Real Estate long-term buy

Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF) initial public offer (IPO) has gained acclaim with brokers either recommending a buy, participate, hold or marketweight action to be exercised by their clients. The SRF, IPO has been extended to Friday, September 10, 2021.

The St Lucian registered company is seeking a minimum of $3.9 billion to use in its robust real estate pipeline and rebalance its capital structure. The IPO can be upsized to $4.6 billion and has a price range from $17.90 (US $0.1170) for persons in the reserved pool to $19.30 (US $0.1270).

Out of 13 brokerage firms, Sunday Finance has seen nine reports with varying price ranges and stances. The lowest fair value price obtained has been with JMMB Securities giving a price of $18.97 (US $0.1224) while Cumax Wealth Management obtaining a fair value of $26.84 (US $0.1750), which represents a potential upside of 28 to 33 per cent. JMMB's marketweight stance in its notes says that clients should have exposure up to five per cent of their portfolio held with the company. The report stated, “This investment is suitable for investors with a medium to high-risk appetite who are seeking indirect exposure to the real estate sector.” GK Capital Management has recommended SRF as a long-term buy with a fair value of $23.56.

Proven Wealth Limited's report estimated a fair value of $21.60 (US $0.1390) with an upside potential of up to 18 per cent. The recommendation was a buy for investors with an aggressive risk profile with a medium- to long-term investment horizon. Proven noted that the company has performed extremely well in a very short space of time and provides an opportunity for investing in a real estate financing vehicle through a relatively more liquid vehicle. However, the report also noted the cyclical nature of the real estate space and the liquidity of the shares which tend to be held by institutional investors who buy and hold for the long term.

Co-lead broker Scotia Investments Limited obtained a fair value price of $20.76 (US $0.134) which it sees as fairly valued and should only be taken up by investors once it is aligned with their current portfolio and risk appetite. On the outlook of SRF, the Scotia report stated, “Although it is still in its infancy, management's track record signals that the team is experienced and highly competent in alternative investments and this should support the execution and achievement of the stated objectives. This is also underpinned by the expectation that interest rates will remain accommodative into the medium term continuing to support the current market appetite for residential real estate, while the non-residential side will likely recover in tune with the economy.”