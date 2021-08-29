Budgeting and extra income: How to escape debt – Part 2

PERSONAL finance expert Sherii Budley, investment advisor at Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited, this week shares with us five additional methods to walk unscathed from a debt trap.

1. BUDGETING

The first step to becoming debt-free is to simply spend less. A budget is an important tool that can help you to effectively manage your inflows and outflows. Doing a budget consistently every month is key to any financial plan, especially when your desire is to pay off your debt. You may also apply the 50/30/20 rule that is a simplified budgeting strategy. Fifty per cent (50%) goes towards needs — for example, housing, utilities, transportation and any other obligations. Thirty per cent (30%) is allotted for your wants — for example, takeout, and subscriptions. Twenty per cent (20%) goes towards your savings. These funds may go into an emergency fund or an investment for your long-term goals — for example, retirement. Once you have formulated your budget, track your process. You will be happy that you did.

2. 'SIDE BUSINESS'

Having multiple sources of income is empowering. Consider a side business that can supplement your income to pay off your debt (as long as no conflict of interest arises). Most persons have a skill or a talent that they can monetise or for which they can get paid. Think about things that you enjoy doing, or find a problem and develop a solution; it can afford you the opportunity to become debt-free faster than you think! The key is to take the extra money earned and use it to reduce or pay off loans immediately.

3. APPLY EXTRA MONEY

If you receive any additional income/funds, for example a refund, a bonus or performance appraisal incentive, you can consider paying down your debt. Any amount paid over the minimum goes towards reducing the interest owing on your loans. This will allow you to make more headway in reducing your current debt faster.

4. BE DISCIPLINED

Being intentional as to how your money is being spent will ensure that you achieve your goals faster. When you manage your money well and develop good money habits, it puts you in a good position to make sound decisions. Be disciplined and stay the course. Avoid borrowing money unnecessarily or taking on more debt until you have repaid your existing loans. Ensure that if you do consider taking on more debt, ask yourself: Do I really need to? Is it important? Once you have a plan in place, stick to it! The freedom of being debt-free is a one that most persons desire.

5. CUT BACK ON YOUR SPENDING

From time to time we enjoy treating ourselves, whether to a daily cup of coffee or a night at the movies. For example, if a cup of coffee costs $500 per cup this equates to $500 daily, $3,500 weekly and $14,000 monthly. These funds could be used to assist in paying or reducing any debt that you currently have. Try a few small changes. For example, take lunch to work instead of buying food every day, or go for a run or exercise at home instead of paying an expensive gym membership fee. If you are determined, you could get the same result at a lower cost! Cutting back on non-essentials would allow you to allocate more funds to cutting down or clearing your debt. As a result, it would keep you from acquiring more debt.

Applying the above strategies will allow you to get a realistic idea of your finances and identify any adjustments that need to be made. Once you have an idea of your financial position and obligations, you are in a better position to achieve your goal of becoming debt-free.