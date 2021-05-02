C&W's Flow Business gets support

Following the launch of Flow Business, Cable and Wireless Communications' (C&WC) suite of smart solutions catering to the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector, the telecoms giant says it has received effusive support from the target market so far.

“There has been resounding support from the small business sector to this product… very high demand for it,” Flow Jamaica Country Manager Stephen Price said at a recently held Jamaica Observer Business Forum.

Launched in February, Flow Business aims to create and enable an environment for SMEs digital transformations during the novel coronavirus pandemic through its suite of services which includes a digital help desk concierge, digital and e-mail marketing, secured cloud storage, and e-commerce on businesses' websites through a payment gateway.

“People want to get into the e-commerce space because they know that from a brick and mortar perspective when there are lockdowns you stop earning right away. They want to have the ability to continuously earn as they go along,” Price continued.

He pointed out that with an estimated 60,000 SMEs in the country, Flow is looking to leverage business from the new demands brought on by the pandemic.

“We are looking for our fair share of that amount… to really energise this engine room of growth because the recovery of this economy is not going to come from just big businesses, it is going to come from this sector,” he said.

Flow Jamaica's director of business operations Rhys Campbell further indicated that the telecoms firm considers itself as a major contributor in keeping Jamaica connected, especially during an accelerated digital transformation spurred by the pandemic.

“One of the things that we're doing is that we're staying close and we're listening very carefully to what the market needs are for the new digital way of adoption. The reality is that we have customers who are walking on the blue carpet and they're enjoying it. It's heading in the right direction and we're humbled by our role in connectivity, and small businesses mean a lot to us, and it means a lot to our economy if we're going to look at a strong recovery,” Campbell said.

While only Flow Business' first-core product catalogue is now available to SMEs, the company said additional features can be expected to be announced soon.