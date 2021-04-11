Carol Ebanks appointed chief people officer at BCIC

British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) is moving forward with plans to further modernise its workforce with the addition of Carol Ebanks as the insurers first-ever chief people officer (CPO). Ebanks, a talent management executive, stepped into the newly created C-Suite role earlier this year with the goal of streamlining BCIC's talent strategy, organisational structure, culture, and workplace policies.

Peter Levy, BCIC's managing director, said that the move “is in line with our goals to become an employer of choice for the best and the brightest, and to ensure we are equipped to handle the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Ebanks comes to BCIC with extensive and tested skills in human resource management, organisational change management, business transformation and executive leadership coaching. Ebanks' experience also spans multiple industries and some Fortune 500 companies such as PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, and the Kellogg Company.

“Carol Ebanks will lead the reimagination of our people strategy, organisational structure, culture and policies. She will drive key HR best practices and initiatives as well as provide strategic direction and expertise for the HR function across all our operations in the region,” Levy said.

For her part, Ebanks is glad to be working with a Jamaican company. The UK-born second-generation Jamaican has worked in the UK, various countries in Europe, the US and North America but considers herself “a true yardie at heart”.

“This is one of the most meaningful opportunities—both personally and professionally. I'm looking forward to using everything I know now, and everything I will learn on the job to help BCIC put its best foot forward,” Ebanks said.