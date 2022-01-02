CBDC pilot a success

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced the successful completion of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot, paving the way for full roll-out next year.

The name of the currency is still to be finalised.

Back in March 2021, the central bank began testing a prototype CBDC in the BOJ's Fintech Regulatory Sandbox with eCurrency Mint Inc. Thereafter, in May 2021, it commenced of an eight-month-long pilot that ended on Friday, December 31 2021.

“The scope of the CBDC pilot was limited to wallet providers who indicated their readiness to participate within the scheduled time frame. National Commercial Bank (NCB), based on the extent of their experience in the sandbox, came on board with BOJ to test the range of services to be offered using the CBDC solution,” BOJ stated.

According to the bank, the success of the pilot project depended on whether a central bank digital currency, along with the attendant technology solution could be successfully implemented in Jamaica. To this end, the BOJ embarked on several activities to ensure the success of the project.

On August 9, 2021, it inaugurated the minting of the CBDC with $230 million worth for issue to deposit-taking institutions and authorised payment service providers. A day after, the central bank issued $1 million in CBDC to the Bank Department for distribution to staff.

BOJ marked its first issue of CBDC to a deposit-taking institution in October, when it disbursed $5 million to National Commercial Bank (NCB).

“NCB, the first wallet provider in the pilot, successfully onboarded 57 customers, which included four small merchants and 53 consumers. These customers conducted person-to-person, cash-in, and cash-out transactions through 37 accounts and completed transactions with small merchants (local craft jewellers, footwear designers, and fashion and garment boutiques) through an NCB-sponsored event, Market on the Lawn held earlier in December 2021,” the central bank explained.

It will commence the national roll-out of CBDCs in the first quarter of 2022, with NCB continuing to onboarding existing customers and new customers. In addition, the BOJ will introduce another two wallet providers, who are now conducting virtual simulation testing.

“The testing of transactions between customers of various participating wallet providers will be undertaken — interoperability,” the bank also said.