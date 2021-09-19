CDB to train local government officials

THE Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has launched a series of training workshops to enhance the resource mobilisation skills of public officials responsible for accounting and reporting.

The training, which will run until early October, will cover financial development topics in securing new and additional resources and targets municipal officers and policymakers from 50 municipalities in The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Advisor to CDB's vice-president of operations, Dr Darran Newman said that the workshops are part of the bank's regional project on capacity building in municipal finance, which is expected to increase the effectiveness of the expenditure of the targeted municipalities while taking the specific needs of marginalised groups and environmental factors into consideration.

“In this way, the regional project will contribute towards improved, inclusive governance practices and enhanced accountability mechanisms such as planning, public transparency of budgets, customer service contracts for public utilities, adequate public asset management, and clear monitoring of the performance of local governments,” Newman said.

The regional project, which is being executed with Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) - Caribbean, will also utilise e-learning modules and virtual workshops.

CLGF's regional programme manager, Sandra Singh, further indicated that participants will be required to conduct at least one knowledge-sharing event on their return to their municipalities to ensure that their colleagues are exposed to the information, materials, knowledge products and tools received.

Additionally, a follow-up will be undertaken with the participants about a year after the training workshops to assess and provide support for the implementation of action plans to be developed during the workshops.