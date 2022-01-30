Check and double-check

Dear Claudienne,

I see where you have assisted people who seem to have various issues. I have now fallen into that category. I have a savings account at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) (Brown's Town branch). On August 1, 2021, I made an online transfer of $500,000 to a Scotiabank customer at their Oxford Road branch. Because it was a holiday I was aware that the transfer wouldn't have been made until August 3, 2021. But when the Scotiabank customer had after seven days (Aug 9th) still not received the funds, I contacted NCB and was informed by the representative to wait for two more days (until August 11, 2021).

The money I was transferring was for a business transaction I was conducting with a Scotiabank customer from whom I had ordered an item. He had by then become impatient as other persons also had interest in the item and he had still not received the funds that I had transferred to his account.

I became very worried and on August 19, 2021 when I visited the Brown's Town NCB branch where I had the account, I was informed that I had sent the money to the wrong Scotiabank account at the Oxford Road branch. I was told that one digit had been incorrect in the account number to which I had sent the money. The NCB representative then informed me that this was an error made by Scotia Bank and they are to blame.

On my second visit to the NCB branch the representative called and enquired from Scotiabank if any of the money lodged to the wrong account had been withdrawn. She was advised by Scotiabank that $400,000 of the money sent to the wrong account had been withdrawn by the holder of the account. She said that Scotiabank would place a lien on his account and that NCB would follow up with me. I asked what if the customer abandoned the account and the representative did not give me a clear explanation.

After weeks of back and forth between myself, NCB and Scotiabank, I realised that I was making no headway. Eventually I was informed by Scotiabank that it was a criminal matter and that I should make a report to the police. When I went to the police station to make a report, the officer told me that it was not a police matter and there was nothing they could do, since it was an online bank transfer gone wrong.

A couple days later, I received a call from a Scotiabank representative who informed me that the remaining $100,000 could be transferred back to me and the $400,000 would have to be written off as my loss. This suggestion infuriated me and in the last week of September 2021, I went to the Scotiabank Falmouth branch and requested to speak to the manager. He said that the case was not unusual. He said that I should not be worried as the bank would return my $400,000 to me. He asked if I wanted back the $100,000 now or everything all at once, I chose all at once. He said that an investigation would take a month and that the representative who informed me that I would have to accept the loss was incorrect.

In October I didn't receive any update from either bank so I went back to the Scotiabank manager and waited for more than three hours and was still there waiting even after the bank was closed. The manager eventually told a representative to take my contact information and he would reach out to me. After a few days of no communication, I went back to the Scotiabank branch for the fourth time but was told that the manager was in a meeting. I decided to wait around to see what would happen. I noticed that two customers who walked in after me and asked to see the same manager were able to speak to him. I was treated as if I had leprosy. When I spoke to the customer service representative and updated her about the situation, she was rude and unprofessional and told me that Scotiabank will not take “THEIR money and return it to MY account “ because they are not responsible. She then proceeded to inform me that it was an NCB matter or I should accept the loss.

At this moment when I'm writing this letter I feel out of options. Multiple visits to both banks at Brown's Town and Falmouth locations have not gotten me anywhere near resolving this issue.

I need your help and any assistance you provide will be greatly appreciated.

CM

Dear CM

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with both NCBJ and Scotiabank in respect of your situation. NCB said that you have been contacted and advised to make a report to the police. The column has contacted and informed you how and where to go to make a report to the police.

Tell Claudienne has received the following email from Scotiabank in response to the column's query in respect of the error you made in your online transaction.

“Thank you for referring this matter concerning CM to our attention. This situation is very unfortunate and occurred when the recipient's information was entered incorrectly on her bank's online system. We have contacted CM and given her guidance on the process that must be initiated through her banking provider to try and recall the funds and resolve the matter.

As a reminder, persons are fully responsible for legitimate transactions made using their accounts. We urge everyone to contact their banking partner immediately if they may have made a mistake while conducting an online transfer.

We also encourage persons to double-check all information entered for recipients, including branch/transit number and account number, etc. As a best practice, when making a transfer to someone for the first time, it is best to send a nominal amount, such as $100, and confirm receipt with the intended party before sending larger amounts.”

