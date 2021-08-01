Check hire purchase agreement before signing

Dear Claudienne,

I am a student and I am seeking your assistance in a matter between Singer Mega Store and myself. I entered into a hire purchase agreement with Singer on June 25, 2021 and, after the company completed a credit bureau check to determine my suitability for hire purchase, I was given two options.

I was told that in order for the hire purchase agreement to be processed I would need (1) a guarantor or (2) would have to make an additional payment for the hire purchase agreement to be processed.

When I chose to cancel the agreement altogether I was told that a processing fee would be deducted from my initial deposit.

Why am I am being penalised for choosing to cancel the agreement because I have no guarantor to co-sign the agreement?

I have no money to make any additional payment and would just want a full refund, including the processing fee.

Your help would be appreciated.

MF

Dear MF,

Tell Claudienne contacted the general manager of Singer Jamaica Limited and was sent the following email response to your complaint.

“I consulted with the store personnel at the Mega Store and was advised that the customer was told by both the sales associate and credit supervisor that there was a non-refundable processing fee .

I understand that this can be difficult to accept, however, there are administrative expenses associated in processing hire purchase contracts, including the cost to access a credit report from any of the credit agencies.

This was communicated to the customer before the contract was signed.

The contract, receipt and invoice are attached. The contract & receipt states 'Process Fee – non-refundable'.”

You admitted to Tell Claudienne, that you did not understand the full implications of the hire purchase agreement you signed with the Singer Mega Store. You told the column that you did not realise that you would be required to make a larger down payment if you did not have a guarantor.

For the future and before you make a decision to buy an item by hire purchase, please ask questions. Before you sign a hire purchase agreement, please read the “fine print”, and if necessary, seek the advice of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC).

We wish you all the best.

