Clearance!

Up to 2,000 companies face being struck off the registry at the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ), with some under threat of having their assets seized due to non-compliance with their obligation.

The COJ outlined its intention in a notice published on Friday to remove the entities. The statement said, “Whereas having a reasonable cause of believing that the companies named herein are not carrying out business or in operation: Take notice that on the expiration of three months from this notice the names of the companies mentioned in the schedule hereto, will in accordance with the provisions of section 337 of the Companies Act, be struck off the Register of Companies and be dissolved unless a cause is shown to the contrary.”

Judith Ramlogan, CEO of the Companies Office to the Jamaica Observer, “we try to remove somewhere in the region of 3,000 inactive companies each year.” Most of these companies are removed because of being delinquent in filing their annual returns for years.

From information on the COJ's website, the assets of such companies can also be seized and taken over by the Crown or Government.

The COJ also warned companies to file their annual returns to avoid legal action in a separate notice. Reports are due on the anniversary of the company's incorporation. However, there is a grace period of 28 days.

Filing fees range from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on the kind of company. However, late filing attracts a cost of $100 per day from the end of the grace period.

Currently, there are 112, 191 companies registered in Jamaica, with only 69, 233 active.

While some companies have gone out of business, the COJ indicated that many are still operating. Several also moved locations without advising the COJ.

A company that has ceased trading and has no assets or liabilities may voluntarily request removal under the Companies Act. If the company still has assets or liabilities, it must proceed through liquidation.

For companies that are still in operation but non-compliant, the COJ website indicates that the Companies Act 2004 empowers the Companies Office of Jamaica to strike from the Register of Limited Companies “any Company where she has reasonable cause to believe that the company is not carrying on business or in operation.”

The website states, “In the event that a company is struck off the Register while it is still carrying on business or owns property, the assets of the Company will go bona vacantia to the Crown. That is, The Government of Jamaica becomes the owner of the property. The Property vests in the Crown after 20 years.”

It is noted that if a company is struck off of the register while owning property or is operating, it may, within 20 years of being struck off, request restoration to the register by applying to the Registrar of Companies.

It will, however, have to satisfy the registrar that it was, at the time of striking off, carrying on business or in operation.