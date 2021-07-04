Communicating through a crisis

With any kind of change, effective communication is extremely important, and this need is amplified in times of crisis. Whilst a crisis is an unexpected event, we can certainly prepare for something unexpected. But of course, one can plan and be ready to effectively respond if and when it happens. Managing a crisis is definitely not easy, however, it is important to keep in mind that effective and empathetic communication can go a long way. Understanding what people need to know and how you can help them are paramount as persons try to navigate and keep afloat.

So, how do you communicate effectively during times of crisis? Here are five tips to help you effectively communicate during a crisis:

1. Clearly define your audience

Having a clear picture of who you're communicating with can make a huge difference when communicating in the crazy, confusing and uncertain time of a crisis. Determine — is it your customers, employees, investors, clients, community leaders or the public? Understanding who you are talking to will help you determine the message and also the best way to reach your target audience. It is important to look at their demographics, interests, location or even just their current reality and experiences. An actionable knowledge of your target audience will help you tailor your message and deliver it in a way that will have the most positive or calming impact.

2. Express empathy and be authentic

Crisis often creates uncertainty, suffering, pain, and fear. That's why it is important to express empathy right from the outset of your communication. People are more likely to listen to what you have to say when they feel that you truly care about them in an honest and very human way.

Regardless of whether the conversation is light or very formal, all voices must be heard and respected. People are expecting greater levels of humanity, understanding, and honesty and even more so in difficult times, so brands need to be engaged, committed and genuine in their thoughts and actions.

3. Be clear and concise

When hit by a crisis, it pays to have a solid plan and to be clear on how communication will be managed. This will help to ensure accuracy and consistency of messages ensuring that all channels will be reflecting a united message. Simple messaging is also critical as you can't assume that your audience understands what you are trying to say. Be simple and clear so there is no room for misunderstanding.

4. Be honest and open

Your stakeholders deserve to know what is happening so they don't become frustrated, angry, confused or otherwise react negatively to the crisis. You must face the realities of the crisis and respond accordingly. If it is your fault (or anyone's fault within your organisation), be quick to take responsibility and apologise. Still, do this in a participatory manner, making sure to give your audience enough information and choices to make proper decisions.

5. Use feedback to tweak your message

Relevance is paramount in times of crisis, which is why you need to seek and use feedback. It will help you tweak your communication and ensure the message resonates well with your target audience. Also, use information you have about your audience, what they are saying on social media as well as their feedback and questions to guide what and how you communicate. It may even mean that you will have to tweak and change gears based on audience response as you go along.

A crisis is normally very stressful for any company as it can create undue panic, chaos because it demands quick decision-making, responses and action. Well-prepared, reliable, and preplanned communication can enable you to navigate a crisis well, preventing long-term damage and help you to prepare to manage for future crises.

Nichole Brackett Walters is a Professional Certified Marketer (PCM®) with over 20 years' experience in strategic marketing development and application. Brackett Walters is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA). Follow her blog at marketingmoves.net or on LinkedIn.