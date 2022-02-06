Companies tout regional integration

DESPITE being separated by the Caribbean sea and having different regional bodies, various speakers at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE) 17th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference believe that regional integration is more of a possibility, thanks to technology, and a necessary move as the region faces more threats from climate change.

Unlike the European Union which has 27 members who share a common currency, free movement of goods and services, along with a common legal framework through the European Parliament, the Caribbean has not had a similar level of unity and efficiency through the various mediums that exist in the region between countries.

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) are the major bodies in the region which are meant to facilitate social and economic cooporation among member states.

Caricom members generally benefit from the Single Market and Economy which results in lower costs for goods moving between countries and for the movement of labour. These benefits are further underpinned by the Caricom double taxation treaty which prevents income from being taxed twice among member countries, and has generally been used by various international businesses to reduce tax liability. Caricom has 15 member states and five associate members.

The OECS is an inter-government organisation between 11 member states in the Eastern Caribbean. They share the Eastern Caribbean dollar as a currency and have other general cooperative measures to benefit activity between members.

However, investment between Caribbean countries has been relatively subdued, with there being various stock exchanges and lack of regional collaborative efforts. This was highlighted in detail by executive vice-president of asset management and research at Barita Investments Limited Ramon Small-Ferguson in his presentation on the topic, especially as it relates to the funding gap on infrastructure.

“South America has been very effective in garnering overseas investments with the level of international investments in Brazil over a four year period. But why hasn't the Caribbean attracted these types of investments? It's about scale. We haven't been effectively able to communicate investment opportunity sets to the developed world in a way where it makes sense for them to channel capital to the opportunities,” Small-Ferguson stated.

According to an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report, he mentioned, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean need to invest 3.2 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) to meet their sustainable development goals. Of the US$20 billion that needs to be spent on infrastructure in the region by 2030, the key investments would be US$577 million for electricity, US$976 million in transportation, and US$293 million for telecommunications.

“As a Latin American community, capital is not moving efficiently through the region. We're not investing in each other. We're depending on countries outside of the region, and we're depending on our individual strengths. That's a problem, but it's an opportunity,” Small-Ferguson noted.

Some of his solutions included capital pooling to unlock new opportunities and share risks, issuing green bonds, and using other alternative securities structures and coordinating efforts to address the complexity of long-standing issues and threats to the region. Caribbean countries currently share the same reinsurance risk which has heightened in recent years due to more frequent natural disasters.

Similar sentiments were echoed by CEO at NCB Capital Markets Steven Gooden on the ability to tap into the regional capital markets through a common stock exchange. In 2008, the JSE, Barbados Stock Exchange, and Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange attempted to create the Caribbean Exchange Network (CXN) to facilitate trading across the region, but it faced roadblocks by regulators and other legal challenges.

“Based on our observations over the years, the stock exchanges are coming closer together. You'll see a lot of similarities in terms of product development and regulatory changes across the jurisdictions. A number of financial institutions would have established a presence across multiple jurisdictions. When you add technology on top of that, one can argue that you're gradually becoming a regional market. It may not look like the market that was touted a decade ago, but I do believe that by use of technology by financial institutions spreading their wings across the region and also collaborating, you will see a more integrated capital and equities market across the region,” Gooden commented in a recent interview.

“If it is that we are to mobilise capital across the region and create for ourselves a world-class common regional market infrastructure, it requires a different approach. It is the power of interoperability that is the foundation of what has made Amazon so disruptive to retail and e-commerce as a whole. This more ambitious agenda requires a holistic view on the role we see for technology in finance as various central banks in the region develop central bank digital currency,” said Gooden.

Massy Holdings Limited President and CEO Elliott Gervase Warner believes that the company's cross-listing on the JSE has paved the road for other Trinidadian and regional companies to raise capital needed to facilitate the growth in their various countries and the Caribbean overall. He pointed to the ability for international investors to open investment accounts in Jamaica and feel comfortable doing business in the country due to the ability to access United States Dollars (USD) without significant currency restrictions seen in other parts of the Caribbean.

In Trinidad and Tobago, there is difficulty accessing USD due to foreign exchange (FX) controls implemented by the local authorities. Similar conditions exist in other Caribbean countries which have pegged their official FX rate to the USD in order to control the amount of reserves they have at any time. Jamaica has a floating exchange rate regime which means the FX rate changes based on market conditions, but access to hard currency or FX is not severely restricted.

“We hope that our cross-listing and the energy and excitement of our cross listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange creates a pathway for others in the region to cross list here as well. I think it's important for the future of the region to have greater integration among us and for us to aspire to have one singular stock exchange that we can call a Caricom or Caribbean Stock Exchange. The path towards that has probably begun some time ago with your efforts. I think this is a big moment with the closeness the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange would have to have with the Jamaica Stock Exchange with Massy's listing here. Perhaps we can use this as an impetus to get our authorities together to get a common set of regulations, to step back and recognise a common regulator to work much better together towards one Caribbean force for good. We anticipate that this is the start of a brilliant continuation to our journey to Jamaica and rest of the Caribbean,” Warner closed.