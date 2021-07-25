Concentrix on the hunt in Jamaica for professionals aiming to grow their careers

The Jamaican operation of Concentrix Corporation, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, is on the hunt locally for professionals who are eager to pursue career growth opportunities.

Concentrix, which opened in Jamaica in 2016, has since grown through acquiring many new clients. In May this year, the company announced the creation of 1,000 new job opportunities for 2021, and as part of this effort, has been offering career growth for those candidates including courses to promote leadership skills.

Concentrix Jamaica country leader Jeanne-Marie Dillon Barrett explains that, “Concentrix University is an internal learning and development platform with 11k+ online courses available to all staff. We also invest in development programmes for our leaders, which helps them excel in their respective roles. We believe that investing in the growth of our people will bring a sense of pride of belonging to the company, make them ready for new challenges and aim for a better future for them and their families.”

ATTRACTING MORE TALENT

To attract more talent, Concentrix is also expanding its career growth plan to professionals within the market that are interested in joining a company that invests in their staff. The job positions that are available are: customer advisors, reservations advisors, chat and voice advisors, and support areas.

The job positions the company have available includes both on-site and work-from-home options. There is a drop off to central transportation areas, a robust learning and development programme that positions its staff for amazing internal promotions, exciting engagement calendar designed with staff in mind and a highly competitive salary, above market rate.

Alex Henry, an operations manager that started as an advisor in the company, shared, “there are many areas for career advancement that are available at Concentrix and you have a unique opportunity to contribute to the vision of the company. There are many learning and development courses here that can help you along your career journey. The possibilities are endless”.

The NASDAQ listed company is encouraging interested Jamaicans to become a part of the growing team at Concentrix, which operates from more than 40 countries and across six continents with the staff delivering next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. The company creates better business outcomes and helps differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process and people.