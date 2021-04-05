Connect with your audience using the right content strategy

With the proliferation of content online and increased competition today, it is imperative that marketers get the right message to the right customers at the right stage of the customer journey. According to Hubspot, 2020, 70 per cent of marketers are actively investing in content marketing and so chances are there are many other marketers in the ear of your target market with similar messages. This means that you must be specific, clear, and intentional about your content.

It is particularly important that when developing your content you ask yourself : “Who is reading this content?” and “What are they interested in hearing?” Gone are the days where content is about what your business has to say. Using a variety of content types and channels will help you deliver different content to each type of audience you have in mind and engage everyone your company does business with.

Take a look at these statistics

• Web traffic is among the top-two most common measurements of success for content marketing strategies (HubSpot, 2020).

• 24 per cent of marketers plan to increase their investment in content marketing in 2020 (HubSpot, 2020).

• Marketers today create content for multiple audience segments — marketing to three audience segments is most common (HubSpot, 2020).

• 94 per cent of marketers use social media for content distribution (SEMrush, 2019).

Here are a few must-dos

Connect with your audience using the right language. Content these days is about using stories to connect with people in a way that they can understand. A key focus here should be on connecting with your audience using stories they can relate to instead of just pushing content about your products and services. Also, personalisation of content helps to make it more impactful as people feel your message is directly targeted to them. Tailoring content for various audiences is also critical as this will help to ensure that the messages reaching people will be important to them based on their needs, interests, profile, etc.

Use visual-based content

According to the seventh State of Video Marketing report published by Wyzowl, research suggests that video remains a key priority for marketers with usage and spend increasing slightly throughout 2020, and they are expected to increase again in the next 12 months as the pandemic has overwhelmingly increased the amount of online video people watch. With this in mind, it is important that video is a must-have in your content deck and so a mix of static as well as video content is needed to increase engagement with your audience.

Optimise your content for organic search and where necessary utilise paid means to expand the reach of your content. This will improve the likelihood of your content reaching the people you are specifically targeting.

Use the right channels

Content strategy does not only involve the content that you use, but also ensures that your content shows up in the right places so your audience will see it. This therefore means that you may need to understand the channels available and be able to determine which will work best for you. Use a combination of channels to achieve varied outcomes and to increase your impact.

Assess the effectiveness of your channels

It is very important to continuously evaluate the effectiveness of the channels you are using in order to ensure you are being most efficient with your resources and are allocating the right resources to the most effective channels.

Take care in developing your content strategy and strategically disseminate content using the right channels. This way you will not just be communicating for the sake of doing so, but rather impacting your audience with your stories.

Nichole Brackett Walters is a Certified Professional Marketer (PCM®) with over 20 years' experience in strategic marketing development and application. Brackett Walters is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA). Follow her blog at marketingmoves.net or on LinkedIn.