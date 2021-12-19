COVID restrictions curtail tax collection

Reduced business activity from lockdowns between April and October this year culled the Government's collection of tax revenue, resulting in it falling short of its budgeted target. Notwithstanding, revenue collection was better than the comparative period in 2020/2021.

“Tax revenues came in at $311 billion, behind the budget by $2 billion. However, when compared to the previous year, it has increased by $49.7 billion up to October 2021,” co-chair of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) Keith Duncan shared at a hybrid press briefing on Tuesday.

Using 2019 as a baseline year to measure improvements in collections, Duncan said inflows of tax revenues and grants for the April-October 2021 period exceeded the $358.8 recorded in the corresponding period in the pre-COVID year.

“Tax revenues, however, were lower for 2021/2022 up to October compared to revenues in 2019/2020 — using this as a baseline year when the economy was pre-COVID… So tax revenues have not recovered to pre-COVID levels as yet,” he continued, adding: “Tax revenue was the main contributor to underperformance marginally because we are just $2 billion short.”

Taxes collection for the period fell below target in all categories — income and profits, production and consumption, and international trade.

According to the EPOC co-chair, the Government of Jamaica missed fiscal targets set out for the period under review, though marginally. At the end of October, Jamaica had a fiscal deficit of $18.9 billion, which was higher than $15.2 billion budgeted by GOJ.

In his assessment, Duncan noted a relationship between lower-than-expected revenues and Government-instituted measures to contain and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“If we look at tax revenues against budget for the year, what we'll see is that taxes were outperforming budget right up until August of 2021 when we had that third wave… we had no movement days and restrictions on moving. We began to see tax revenues fall below budget and they fell marginally below budget in September by $0.2 billion and $2 billion behind budget in October. So we definitely see that the COVID-19 restrictions had a negative impact on tax revenues,” he stated.

He also noted that an anticipated fourth wave of the contagion and inflationary pressures could “create uncertainty and risk to the continued pace of recovery in the medium term”. With a low vaccination rate below 30 per cent and increased travel of both Jamaicans and tourists, the island could begin experiencing a fourth wave of the virus between January and February, Duncan estimated.

“Efforts to contain the spread locally and internationally could see restrictions on economic activities in the domestic and international markets which could lead to a slowdown in travel and disruptions in production and distribution,” he added.

When asked by if he would recommend another round of lockdowns if a fourth wave materialises, the EPOC co-chair responded in the negative.

“I don't think anyone would want to see another round of lockdowns. What I would want to us to see is that we control the spread of the virus by observing the protocols and by firstly targeting our more vulnerable groups and getting them vaccinated. So we must raise our vaccination levels and we must observe the protocols,” Duncan said, noting that everyone has a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

He added that the Bank of Jamaica's efforts to curtail inflation could reduce domestic demand and by extension, temper growth levels, business activity and tax revenues.