CPJ boosts small business focus

FOOD services distributor Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ) will be establishing a new CPJ Market outlet in Drax Hall, St Ann, by midyear, aiming to establish a new centre for business-to-business operations.

The Drax Hall store, set to open in summer 2022, will provide approximately 2,500 square feet of inventory supplies to restaurants, small hotels, villas and other small businesses involved in catering and food supply in the north coast locale.

The investment attached is $60 million. Executive Chairman Mark Hart told the Jamaica Observer, “It's not a large space but it is bigger than our current Montego Bay store.”

Hart said that Drax Hall is a natural progression from the company's operations in Montego Bay where it is also upgrading retail facilities with a new 6,000-square-foot store.

In St Ann, CPJ is targeting small companies such as villas, restaurants, bars and small hotels in the Discovery Bay, Runaway Bay and Ocho Rios zone, and other operators along the corridor.

In Drax Hall, Hart outlined, “We have seen a tremendous amount of growth and see the opportunity for us to service small business and villas. CPJ is primarily geared towards small on-premise bars, restaurants and villas. We see it (the move) as a logical extension from our presence on the north coast.”

The executive chairman said, “CPJ Market is a chef market with food service products. Anyone who has a small hotel, restaurant or villa will find the market to be a very good resource. The mall in Drax Hall beside Knutsford Express is ideally located. It also has KFC and Starbucks. We feel we are going to be part of a destination of very popular businesses.”

The idea for setting up near Ocho Rios came first from CPJ co-founder and CEO Tom Tyler who, while returning from a family vacation, noticed new developments in the Ocho Rios area.

The company followed through with research and identified Drax Hall as being the preferred location. Hart stated, “We hope to be open by early summer 2022. There are a lot of challenges getting equipment. Both supplies and equipment are affected by delivery schedules. [However,] we try to be innovative in finding workarounds.”

The company is also pursuing an upgrade of its CPJ Market outlet on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingson where it has removed restaurant and cafe type offerings to focus on business -to-business services.

Hart explained, “In Kingston we are doing renovations to make it more relevant to our customer base, which is hotels, small restaurants, caterers and others. There will be no food and beverage offering on the premises anymore. We will continue to innovate offerings.”

Additional refrigeration has been added at the Lady Musgrave location, along with more display units for the space in Kingston, with the total upgrade costing $10 million.

Hart stated, “We are much better served focusing on our core and doing whatever we can to support the success of other restaurants. Restaurants are growing with more pop ups in the pandemic. We are becoming relevant to our market which includes restaurants, caterers and small to medium-sized hotels.”

He said, “We are not competing with supermarkets. We do not carry a broad range of supermarket items. It is more a business to business environment.”

The company has also developed a new online business-to-business platform which will allow the companies that buy from CPJ to manage their own accounts online.

The CEO said, “We have developed an online business-to-business platform so that customers can go on, review their account history, previous orders and make new ones.” Now in its pilot phase, four companies have been onboarded.

Meanwhile, CPJ is expecting the new facilities in Montego Bay to open soon. That retail expansion, costing US$600,000, has been delayed somewhat by the impact of supply chain challenges on equipment delivery, but the new store should open in the first quarter of 2022.

Mark Hart commented that CPJ is now operating with more efficiency, having put in new infrastructure and also reduced staff.

He stated, “CPJ has spent a lot of energy to restructure the company and make it more efficient. This is giving us the opportunity to take on new opportunities. We have been able to re-engineer CPJ during COVID. We lost a lot of money during that time. We now have opportunities we are looking at that could be game changers. It might require doing an APO, but we are not at liberty to say more on that.”

Hart, in an earlier interview, related how CPJ was started in 1994 without borrowing, due to the very high cost of bank loans. He reflected, “When we launched CPJ in 1994, borrowing money was out of the question. Here we were trying to grow a distribution company which required investment right across the board. How were we supposed to finance that when banks were lending at 50-60 per cent interest rate? We used a lot of our own money which is why we have so many related party loans.”

Noting that bank loans are now priced around the 4.5 per cent mark, Hart said, “We have come a long way as a country.”

However, it is not to the banks to which the company is looking for fresh funding, but the capital markets. The company is also hinting at a return, a project connected to new investments in the pipeline, but indicates that this development will remain under wraps for the foreseeable future.

Hart said, “The environment for raising capital has been very good in Jamaica for quite a while [ despite the COVID downturn]. The company's performance, he noted, supported plans in this direction, pointing out that CPJ has been profitable from May 2021 until now. “We have had a historical run of profitability,” he noted.

Suffering significant losses after the advent of COVID in March 2020 when the hotel sector was mothballed, CPJ is now making a comeback and has been profitable since May 2021.

And although still cautious about COVID, the company co-head is upbeat about high winter season bookings. Numerous hotels had full bookings into 2022. Hart said, “We are delighted because we are only as good as our customers are.”

“We are also doing it on a tighter infrastructure platform. We have 120 less people working at CPJ. We plan to keep the same efficiencies even when we are back to 100 per cent [in terms of business activity.]

Hart said, “We have started hiring again, but we want to have higher performers so we can grow, that is, adding a store somewhere or another channel. We only want to get back to former employment levels by true expansion.”

Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ) was founded in April 1994 by Mark Hart and Thomas Tyler as an institutional food service distributor selling consumable products to the hospitality industry.

It offers food, non-food, wines and spirits for major brands and also manufactures its own line of beverages and meat products. The company was listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on July 20, 2011.