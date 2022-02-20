Creating wealth

IN spite of the recent macroecono mic conditions, there is tremendous opportunity for both new and experienced investors to grow their wealth.

This was the sentiment from team lead at EveryMickle.com Randy Rowe and assistant general manager of trading & treasury at JMMB Greig Lindo who were panellists on a recently concluded panel discussion on 'Stock Market Investing: Buy. Sell. Hold.' The discussion was a part of JMMB's Elevate 4.0 theme, 'Level Up Your Wealth'.

Rowe argued that “investing in stocks is one of the best vehicles to create wealth long term. You will not create that kind of wealth in a savings account or in pardnas.”

Lindo further noted that stocks will yield a high return if the company is successful and pointed out that if it is not you can lose the investment you have made. He said stocks trade up and down daily, so investors should ideally have a long-term view when making a decision to invest in any stock, although short-term trading can also reap rewards.

Both panellists encouraged investors without the know-how to create a sound investment strategy that is built on financial education and to hire a licensed financial advisor to guide them on their financial journey.

The experts shared some guidelines for investors on their journey to level up their wealth creation.

Firstly, buying stocks is simply purchasing a share/stake of a company; in the case of common/ordinary shares, this gives investors voting rights at the company's annual general meeting (AGM). However, only majority stockholders will have a say in the day-to-day operations, so no need to worry about showing up at the office.

Lindo, in underscoring the need for investors – new and experienced alike – to chart their own journey and build a portfolio that best meets their needs, shared, “your investment style must take into account your unique risk profile, age and expectations.”

The seasoned trader further commented that being a successful investor “is about staying informed, keeping your ears to the ground, reading, reading, reading to understand and know what is happening.” The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham was highly recommended as the go-to introduction to equity investing. Lindo also encouraged investors to start with the basics, by keeping abreast with the news to stay informed and read as widely as possible, including credible social media sites to access information.

“A basic understanding of the fundamentals and how to read financial statements is key in making prudent decisions and understanding a company's performance, ahead of investing.”

He also pointed to the Jamaica Stock Exchange as a great source for free information and courses that could cement investing knowledge.

He noted that a successful investor must have a keen perception of future trends, while balancing past performances. In further giving insight to the question of how to pick the best stocks for your portfolio, Lindo said, “Look at the macroeconomic outlook first. What is happening in the economy? Then, look at the sectors that have potential growth opportunity and select companies in that sector.” He also shared that a basic principle of understanding what you are investing in can be applied by investing in companies whose services/goods you use, as a starting point.

Entering the equity market by oneself, without expert guidance, may prove difficult, but Lindo assured that “anybody can do it…it does take some amount of discipline, commitment and you have to decide to educate yourself.”

“Stocks are not something that you lock up in a vault. It requires consistent assessment, at least quarterly, to determine if these stocks still fit your portfolio and are performing,” outlined Lindo.

With all this information the message remains clear that investing can be risky and you can lose money as easily as you can earn it. Each individual must assess their own risk appetite, invest only what they can afford to lose, so as to avoid financial and emotional repercussions. Whether small or large, keep your portfolio diverse and stay informed about what is happening in the market, that is, new trends and industries and certainly the companies you have an investment in.

Lindo advised that although there are many rewards to be gained by investing directly in the stock market, “If you decide that this is not for me, you can also be a part of a managed fund, like a unit trust,” which is a pooled fund where the financial experts will use their expertise to manage the portfolio of assets, to maximise your return.