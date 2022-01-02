Creative renaissance

The redevelopment of the capital city has been meandering for years but new life is being breathed into downtown Kingston, with music and the furniture industry targeted for the renaissance.

In continuation of our feature looking at the redevelopment of downtown Kingston, we focus on a pitch being made by the Sounds & Pressure Foundation for a Kingston Music Heritage Tour, which it says will be a catalyst for returning to the glory days of the city.

The tour, which has been pitched to the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund for consideration, focuses on the creative sector, in particular music and furniture making.

What is interesting about the tour is its aim to trace the history of reggae music in the downtown area and the furniture shops in the location.

Julian “Jingles” Reynolds, the head of Sounds & Pressure Foundation, told the Jamaica Observer that downtown Kingston has the largest concentration of furniture makers from as far back as the 1930s. Most were in proximity to the records stores and recording studios along King Street, Parade, East Queen Street and West Queen Street in the capital.

Reynolds, who has over 54 years of experience as a journalist, novelist, documentary film-maker, concert promoter, and entrepreneur in Jamaica and the United States, wants to rekindle the furniture industry to attract increased visitors to Jamaica for the music and general entertainment. He made the point that “modern equipment are missing in the industry today, and we plan to attract financing into the sector to secure training and equipment. We expect similar developments in other creative areas like fashion designing, shoe making, and art and craft.”

The rich history of Jamaica's furniture making business in downtown Kingston can be summed up in the life of master craftsman Thomas Theophilus Jackson, who was better known as TT. In 1930s in downtown Kingston people from around the city would come to stand outside his establishment on Mark Lane to look and marvel at the quality of the work that was being produced.

In 1945 the Institute of Jamaica awarded him a Bronze Musgrave Medal for Furniture Craftsmanship and years later upgraded it to a Silver medal. Veteran media boss Neville James wrote that Jackson was commissioned by Lord Hailes to do furniture for the now defunct Federal Parliament building.

He also executed a number of pieces for churches including the pulpit and furnishings at the St Augustine Chapel, Kingston College, and the All Saints' pulpit. His craftsmanship can also be seen in the dining room furnishings at Vale Royal, two throne chairs in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, which were presented by the Government of Jamaica, and in some of the furnishings for the official residence of the Premier of Newfoundland, Canada, which were commissioned by Joey Smallwood, a former premier.

Sixteen sites are to be renovated for the downtown Kingston Music Heritage Tour. The order of work includes cleaning, painting, excavating, light construction, landscaping, lighting, and branding will be done to the properties in the first stage. The 16 properties in this first phase of development are all of historic significance to the musical and cultural heritage of downtown Kingston.

These properties serve as the nexus of Sounds & Pressure Music Heritage Tour to attract visitors from around the world to the downtown Kingston, where Jamaica's music industry was incubated and sustained from the 1940s, developing into the world-renowned reggae music with contributions from legends including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Dennis Brown, Clement “Coxsone” Dodd, Prince Buster, and Lee “Upsetter” Perry.

According to Reynolds, “the funds allotted to each property along with making the sites more attractive for tourists, will also serve to stimulate further renovations to these properties by their owners, moving them in the direction that some are planned to go in. Also providing employment from the refurbishing stage through to the final usage of many of these sites.”

The designation of this corridor from North Parade to North Street, between Orange Street and King Street with an extension along Beeston Street from King Street to Love Lane, will be regarded as a Development Area steeped in musical history that will attract international visitors and international funding.

“It will also provide an incentive for other property owners in the area and surrounding communities to invest in refurbishing and rebuilding, and generate employment for many people from the area, who more than likely are now either unemployed or underemployed, “Reynolds explained.