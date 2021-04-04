Dealing with... Chlorine

Dear Claudienne:

I live with my grandfather who owns a property in the Kingston 5 area.

The neighbouring property has been rented to a chemical company that has been polluting the community with chlorine for a number of years.

The chemicals being used at the factory have damaged my grandfather's property. The situation has made some of my grandfather's tenants very sick.

When the chlorine explodes it causes the residents to cough and their eyes become watery. It also gives them headaches and burns their noses.

When it rains water backs up and floods the factory. This water that is laced with chemicals and has a foul odour, settles in front of the gate and along the boundary walls of my grandfather's property.

Three years ago my grandfather spoke to the owner of the property about the situation but nothing has been done.

We have been trying to get the Public Health Department to do something about the situation but up to now [they have not come to investigate].

Petitions have also been made to the authorities by residents in the community that are being affected by the chemicals, and are suffering from asthma and other breathing disorders.

We would appreciate your help in this matter

JD

Dear JD

In November 2020, Tell Claudienne sent your complaint and pictures to the Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Public Health Department, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), and the South Regional Health Authority (SERHA) .

The KSA Public Health Department has told Tell Claudienne that they visited the factory several times but because of heavy rains were unable to get a complete understanding of the problem at the chemical factory.

It was agreed that you would notify the Public Health Department when chlorine-laced water was let out from the factory and after the public health officers observed the situation, Tell Claudienne notes that the Public Health Department served a work plan on the factory.

The plan outlined the public health breaches at the factory and the corrective action that was necessary.

The Public Health Department has been visiting the factory regularly and you have told Tell Claudienne that there has been significant improvement.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.