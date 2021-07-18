Dealing with a car collision, pension issues

Dear Claudienne,

On January 24, 2019 my Toyota Noah motor car was involved in an accident with a Toyota Probox motor car at the Salem stop light in Runaway Bay, St Ann, at approximately 9:30 am.

I was driving towards St Ann's Bay when, on reaching the Salem stop light, the driver of the Toyota Probox motor car, in the process of making a U-turn, hit the left side of my car. My car ended up in a ditch on the right-hand side of the road.

Shortly after the collision, the female owner of the Toyota Probox arrived on the scene and admitted that the driver of her motor car was wrong. However, when I made checks with Advantage General Insurance Company with whom my car was insured, they informed me that the owner of the Toyota Probox that was insured with ICWI said the driver of her car was not wrong and did not cause the collision.

Advantage General requested a police report and I gave it to my broker in St Ann's Bay in 2019. From that time I have been making checks with my insurance company but nothing tangible has occurred in terms of me getting a payment from ICWI for the accident. I would appreciate your help.

Dear AB

Tell Claudienne contacted Advantage General and on June 28, 2021 they informed the column that they gave you a letter that enabled you to communicate with ICWI directly about the portion of the claim in excess and the loss of use settlement to which you are entitled. You have informed Tell Claudienne that you have made contact with the ICWI office in Ocho Rios. We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I make reference to my NIS pension that was applied for in October 2019. Recent checks at the local NIS office in Montego Bay has indicated that the pension was ready and had been mailed out in April 2020. However, I have made several trips to the post office but received no payment. Could you please find out for me when I will get the payment?

Dear BH,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NIS and notes that you have now received the payment. We wish you all the best.

