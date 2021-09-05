Dealing with a FLOW-ing problem

Dear Claudienne,

My Flow account has been in “turmoil” since July 2018.

And after months of online, verbal and written communications with the company in 2019, and a personal visit to Flow's Sovereign Centre Office on January 8, 2020; I finally obtained some repreive and a “promise” of a refund in excess of J$68,000 for non-service for my Flow fully paid-up landline with cable and Internet, which had been reportedly “buried” accidentally with that of other customers during some National Works Agency (NWA) road-surfacing work in the King's Avenue, Sandhurst/Liguanea area.

However, Flow has only refunded me a part of the $68,000, in addition I am due a refund for their failure to provlde three months service for which I have paid.

They disconnected the service when my account had three month's credit and all my claims have been verified by Flow customer service agents.

I thought my problems had been settled but the company has been holding on to my refund and have been using the television which I watch sometimes, as the tool to threaten yet another disconnection. This is tantamount to highway robbery.

Flow systematically has not applied payments made and/or promised to my account.

I made payments and was provided no service. They have hooked up old and useless boxes which had only hours of shelf life remaining. Hence, within days of thanking them for the restoration of service, I was again without the service bundle for two months.

I am not in agreement with the Flow policy in regard to online payments for the following reasons:

1. The customer pays the bill online;

2. Payment is acknowledged via an e-mail that does not provide an official receipt;

3. The customer service advised me that Flow's stated policy is for a payment to float for a minimum of 30 days before it is applied to the customer's account;

4. Customers have absolutely no recourse unless one is prepared to spend in excess of J$1,200 credit to speak with a minimum of four customer service representatives who transfer you to another representative without any briefing.

After a customer service agent advised me on Saturday, March 6, 2021, that the sum which would become due on my account on March 12, 2021 was $2,821, I quickly paid that amount on March 8, 2021. Then that same day March 8, 2021, I received a bombshell call from another agent informing me that I had an outstanding balance of $16,000 plus on my account. She rudely and crudely warned me that my service would be disconnected with immediate effect if the bill was not paid.

She obstinately rejected any reference to what the previous customer representative had told me.

I need your help.

YCJ

Dear YCJ,

The Tell Claudienne communicated with Flow about your concerns. Please note the following e-mail that the column has received from Flow.

“We do appreciate your taking the time to bring the captioned matter to our attention which is also referenced below. We regret the experience of our valued customer YCJ as outlined.

Following an investigation, we can report that YCJ's account was adjusted for the period of disruption. Our team made contact with her and advised her accordingly. We are indeed grateful for her patience and loyalty.

We take this opportunity to assure our customers that all reported matters are given the necessary attention and encourage them to continue engaging us by using any of the following channels:

Customer Service by telephone at: 100 or 1-800-804-2994, WhatsApp at: 876-620-2200, e-mail: customerfirst@cwc.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlowJamaica Twitter: @FlowJamaica.”

We wish you all the best.

