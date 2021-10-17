Dealing with a pension, transfer of vehicle issue

Claudienne, I am writing on behalf of a family member whose son has died.

His son left some assets including cars.

He wants to know how to go about transferring those vehicles to his [the father's] name.

He has the documents (registration, fitness, insurance) but he has not found the titles for the vehicles. His son did not have a wife or children. How does he go about the transfer?

Please inform us of the process to transfer the vehicles.

NM

Dear NM,

Tell Claudienne contacted Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) and the Administrator General (AG) on this matter.

The TAJ said that, whenever someone dies, the agency can only act to effect transfer if there has been a grant of administration or a grant of probate (when there is a will) from the court.

The Administrator General said that since the titles for the vehicles cannot be found, a report should be made to the police.

The AG said that your relative needs the services of a lawyer to apply to the court for letters of administration (LA).

The letters of administration will enable him to administer on all his son's estate.

After the letters of administration are granted, your relative can then request the TAJ to transfer his deceased son's vehicles to him. We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne,

I am a household helper and I have contributed to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension fund for over 15 years.

I applied for my retirement pension on August 10, 2020, and have not heard anything since. I have attached a copy of the receipt for my claim and my NIS number and tax registration number (TRN).

Could you please check with NIS for me.

LT

Dear LT,

The NIS told Tell Claudienne that the grant awarded to you was lodged into your bank account on August 26, 2021.

We note that you have now acknowledged the NIS lodgement of the $50,000 grant to your bank account. However, based on the large stack of receipts you have of your payments to the NIS over the years, the column notes your disappointment that you did not qualify for a pension.

The NIS spokesman said that you should take the receipts to their Ruthven Road offices where a check will be made to see if all your contributions were recorded and taken into account in the decision to give you a grant and not a pension.

We wish you all the best.

