Dealing with a We CARE payment

Dear Claudienne:

I worked at a day-care centre but was made redundant because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After my employer filled out the PD45 form, I was able to get a tax refund through the Ministry of Finance's (MoF) We CARE Compassionate Grant Programme.

Through the We CARE programme I got $18,000 in March 2020, $36,000 in May 2020 and $50,000 in December 2020. The monies I received through the programme were put into my building society account.

Since this year I should have received an additional $18,000 through the We CARE Compassionate Grant Programme but when I checked with the building society they said the money was not sent to my account.

I have received no notification from the ministry so could you kindly find out for me why I have not received the money?

VG

Dear VG:

Tell Claudienne was told by a customer service agent for the We Care Compassionate Grant Programme that you have not received the money because you do not have a valid bank account and that the ministry had decided to stop paying the grants through the building societies and credit unions.

She said that although a decision has been made by the ministry to make the payments through LASCO's MoneyGram, the process is still being finalised by the technical team.

She said that you will not receive the payment until the arrangement with MoneyGram is finalised.

The director of the MoF's Compassionate Grant Programme is working from home and in an email to him on Thursday, Tell Claudienne requested clarification as to when disbursement of the compassionate grant through MoneyGram will begin.

The column will follow up this matter and will let you know when you will receive the money.

We wish you all the best

