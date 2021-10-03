Dealing with high JPS bills

Dear Claudienne,

I am having a problem with the Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

I live in the Kingston 10 area and my light bill used to be $5,000 per month. Then, all of a sudden in 2015, I started to get bills for $14,000 plus. I have two fans, three TVs, a refrigerator, and energy-saving bulbs that were bought from the JPS. I also bought the JPS energy-saving gadget for the refrigerator.

The November 2020 JPS bill was for $20,000 and the January 2021 bill was also $20,000. I asked an electrician to check my home and after his investigation he said he saw no reason for the bill to be so high.

In 2019 the JPS also did an investigation and they did not find a reason for the high bills. Something is wrong and the bills have been fluctuating.

In August 2020 the bill was for $5,000. September 2020 – $8,402; November 2020 – $20,000; December 2020 – $19,000. Please note three of the text messages I got from the JPS.

September 7, 2020: “Your account xxx has a balance of $8,402.11 due on 07-SEP-2020. Pay now to get a $250 discount on your next bill.”

January 21, 2021: “Your JPS bill for $23,761.62 for account xxx due 04-JAN-2021 is now available. Your usage this period 340.00 kWh. We appreciate your business.

“Your JPS bill for $18,797.68 for account xxx due 04-FEB-2021 is now available. Your usage this period 330.00 kWh. We appreciate your business.”

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

VT

Dear VT,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the JPS in respect of your problem. The JPS informed the column in February that they visited your home to do an inspection but could not enter the premises because of “bad dogs.”

We note that in late May, the JPS technicians returned to your house and did an inspection. They, however, were unable to establish the cause of your high electricity consumption.

In a June e-mail to the JPS Tell Claudienne asked the following questions:

1) Could the meter be the problem, if so, can it be changed?

2) Can you please clarify how the JPS deals with cases like this?

3) Is the JPS Pay as You Go service a help in cases like this?

As the JPS did not respond, Tell Claudienne again e-mailed them on Monday, September 27.

Tell Claudienne has been informed that the JPS changed the meter on Monday, September 27, 2021.

You have told the column that two weeks ago the JPS phoned and informed you that the killowatt hours usage on your September 3 light bill for $3,200 was extremely low. The agent informed you that the electricity company would be changing the meter. You told the agent that, despite your request three years ago for the meter to be changed, nothing was done. You argued that the minimal light bill was what prompted the company to speedily change the meter.

Tell Claudienne asked the JPS if you would be due a refund if the new meter readings show that your high electricity consumption, previously, was because that meter had been malfunctioning. The JPS said that their policy assured that adjustments will be made if that is the case. We wish you all the best.

H ave a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell# 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.