Dealing with the NWC

Dear Claudienne,

I am having a problem with the National Water Commission (NWC).

I have sent an e-mail to different departments and persons at the NWC but there has been no acknowledgement of my e-mail.

My e-mail to the NWC on March 17, 2021 was as follows:

“Dear Mrs Marlene Graham- Hall

I am writing to you on the recommendation and instruction of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) and I am seeking your assistance in resolving this provoking matter.

In June 2019, I migrated to the USA. My residence in Kingston 17 has two meters. Account # 1041115-1041105 provides service to my unit on the property. Because I was leaving for an extended period of time, I turned off the lock off to my unit in June 2019. I returned to Jamaica in January 2021.

Between June 2019 and July 2020, I received estimated bills from the NWC. The estimates indicated usage ranging from 6 to 10 units per month. In July 2020, the NWC changed the meter and since then I received a bill for only service charge until my return in January 2021.

Firstly, I am advised by the OUR that I should not have received more than three consecutive estimated bills.

Secondly, it is impossible that the usage billed is correct since no one was in my unit, no water was used and the lock off was turned off.

Thirdly, if a representative from NWC had visited the property and/or read the meter at any time during June 2019 and July 2020, NWC would have been aware that the billing was incorrect.

In fact, when NWC finally did visit the property in July 2020, I began receiving a bill for only service charges. Therefore, this means that I should have been receiving service charge bills for June 2019 to July 2020 also.

I paid the bills from July 2020 to present but not the one year of estimated bills when no one was in the unit. I tried to resolve the issue while overseas by contacting the NWC but I was unsuccessful.

On my return to Jamaica in January 2021, I visited the NWC on March 2, 2021 and was given a customer call back request form #7944. But no one called me.

However, on March 3, 2021, NWC came to my premises and disconnected my water despite my explanations and pleadings. I again visited the NWC on March 3 , 2021 and after refusing to accept a call back and insisting on being heard, I was told that I had to pay at least half the bill plus reconnection fee to get my water reconnected and then wait until NWC addresses the matter. I was given Customer Complaint Receipt #0707288 Contact code # 7190160. If and when that would happen no one I spoke to at NWC was able to say. I reluctantly paid the amount I was told to pay.

I am asking that NWC quickly resolve this matter. I am a retired senior citizen living on limited resources. I should not have to pay the amount of the one year of estimated bills. I should only be required to pay the service charges for those months. Also the amount of $20,050.00 I paid on March 3, 2021 should be credited against the correct amount that would have been due for June 2019 and July 2020.

I look forward to hearing from you and hope that you can resolve this matter quickly.”

The NWC has not responded to my e-mail and I am hoping that Tell Claudienne can assist me to have my problem resolved.

DS

Dear DS,

On April 30,2021, Tell Claudienne contacted the NWC in regard to your concerns.

On May 11, 2021, the column received the following e-mail from the NWC “DS was contacted on May 11, 2021, regarding his complaint. He was advised that a review will be done for the period in question when estimates were applied, and a final response advising him of the findings by Friday, May 14, 2021.”

Tell Claudienne notes that your NWC account has now been credited with an amount of $49,711.34.

The column has been informed of an e-mail the NWC sent you on June 3, 2021.

The e-mail states:

“Dear DS,

Reference is made to the captioned account. Please note that the account was credited with an amount of $47,256.96 on June 2, 2021, for breach of guaranteed standards.

The account is currently reflecting a credit of $-49,711.34 as at June 2, 2021.

It was our pleasure serving you.”

We wish you all the best.

