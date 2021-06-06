Digital gift card company BlinkSky Jamaica pivots with new offerings

Following an official launch in the local market last month, BlinkSky Jamaica is ramping up operations with the recent addition of employee reward and customer loyalty programmes to its growing e-gift card platform.

The company, which was first introduced to the market as a digital gift card company offering a wider variety of over 1200 international brands, has to date secured deals with several local brands including Juici Patties, Fontana, Quik & Easy Bill Pay, Adam & Eve Day Spa, and most recently Quantum Concepts and Gorgeous Flowers and Gifts.

The digital gift card platform company, which provides direct-to-mobile gift cards from a number of major global retailers, and also allows local businesses to create their own digital gift cards, has recently shifted focus to include more business-to-business sales. The shift, the company, believes will allow local companies that sign up for its merchant-branded digital gift cards to also have their products and services included in an expansive employee/loyalty rewards catalogue.

“The response from local companies has been very positive, as organisations seek to digitise more of their internal systems and give their employees the best reward options. Additionally, as some companies balance a blended approach to in-person and remote work arrangements, BlinkSky's digital platform provides a turnkey solution for managing the distribution of employee rewards and allowances under those arrangements,” said Sherika Jackson-Grant, the company's newly appointed general manager.

“We are unique in that the digital cards can be fully branded by the participating company and the cards are redeemable across a very wide range of local and international outlets. On the customer loyalty stream, our merchants are able to provide an instant and contactless e-commerce experience for their customers,” she added.

Jackson-Grant, who comes to the post with a wealth of experience having managed local employee and loyalty programmes such as GraceKennedy's GK Value Rewards, and the loyalty division for Magna Rewards in Jamaica and Trinidad, is hoping by year end to add some 50 new partnerships with leading local corporations and consumer brands to its growing clientele.

The company, which is also seeking to become the market leader in the loyalty rewards programme industry, said it is currently exploring additional partnerships to further broaden its offerings for instant digital commerce.

“We're also looking into further agreements with bill payment and personal shipping services. These are areas that place a premium on convenience and speed. The BlinkSky Jamaica platform is the solution many of these types of services are seeking in order to improve customer experience,” Jackson Grant said.

The employee rewards programme, which the company said is becoming increasingly attractive to large corporate entities due to its diverse offerings, also includes digital employee cards which can be used for meal allowance on-site and at participating quick-service restaurants. To ensure customer safety, the platform also provides built-in fraud protection and internal management of distribution.