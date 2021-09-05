Economic policies for Jamaica to combat the pandemic — Part 1

CVM Television was kind enough to invite me to speak on the topic of 'Economic policies to combat the pandemic' last Thursday evening, some of the points from which I will outline in today's article below.

The Bank of Jamaica, through the minutes of its new independent monetary policy committee, spoke to the possibility of raising interest rates next month due to the likelihood of inflation exceeding their inflation target as early as next quarter. In an article by Dashan Hendricks in last Friday's Jamaica Observer titled 'Wrong move', JMMB economist Jermaine Burrell (a presenter in the Bank of Jamaica's Demystifying Inflation series) argued against raising interest rates at this time as most lending in Jamaica is done at a variable rate. This is unsurprising when you think about our history, and we will need a prolonged period of lowand stable interest rates to change this. Low, long-term fixed rates, particularly combined with much greater equity issuance, would be a key part of making Jamaica more resilient and less vulnerable to the inevitable shocks. We have only just begun this important journey so we should not seek to disturb the adjustment to a low interest rate model.

Jamaica still needs its own bridge to the future as it looks like we are, at most, halfway through the pandemic, and indeed are at the most serious point COVID-19wise due to the rise of the Delta variant. At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 it was uncertain how long it would last, with the more pessimistic saying it could last 12 months or a bit more. It is now clear the impact will last way beyond that. Affected industries here, like their counterparts worldwide, argued at the time that they would need Government's support to survive such a long period of no or reduced business. A decision was taken locally not to provide the enormous economic support provided by most of the developed world on the not-entirely-unreasonable grounds we couldn't afford it and we didn't know how long the crisis would last. Instead, a private sector solution was sought, with the banking sector encouraged to provide support for their clients, and with much liquidity being provided to the banks by the central bank. The private financial system therefore became the cushion, as per the encouragement of the authorities. In addition, unlike the rest of the Caribbean, pre-pandemic Jamaica had created the region's most vibrant capital market, which has already played its part and potentially could do much more.

The recent Delta upsurge is a global phenomenon, with even some very highly vaccinated countries such as Israel and Iceland seeing a sharp upsurge due to the variant's much greater contagiousness. Currently there is a Caribbean-wide surge, with even some previously relatively good performers losing ground — totally unsurprising when the region's largest trading partner, the US, and indeed most of the world, are part of the same surge. Indeed, Friday's US jobs report, with only 235,000 jobs created in August, was an astounding miss relative to the expected consensus of 725,000, despite expectations that a third-consecutive blockbuster jobs report would have already cooled. Indeed, the sharp miss in US consumer confidence we wrote about a few weeks ago in this column seems to have heralded this fall. Even before Friday's job report, some of the largest global investment banks had already sharply reduced their growth estimates for the US economy's third quarter to a 2 to 3% range, or less than half of previous estimates.

The clear conclusion is that we still need the banking system and our local capital market to be there as the shock absorbers to carry us through what is likely to be an extended period of continued economic weakness. In the absence of substantial fiscal support, continued low interest rates are therefore an appropriate response to an economy with a huge output gap and high unemployment facing external cost push inflation from supply chain issues that are still expected to be transitory, a point we will explore further in future articles.

In addition to a now weaker-than-expected global economy, particularly in the US, the rise of the Delta variant makes the immediate outlook for the local economy much weaker. In particular, a series of lockdowns and other planned restrictions will make the current quarter weaker than previously anticipated, despite last quarter's greater-than-anticipated recovery of GDP at 12.9%. The current, weekly 3-day lockdowns, while understandable in view of the stress on the health system, is not sustainable and needs to be replaced with a risk management approach. The opening of the entertainment sector happened, it now seems, as the Delta variant was on the rise worldwide, and suggests we need much greater pandemic modelling, genomic (variant) testing and general testing capabilities. Moreover, it will take a long time for Jamaica to reach even the US's current level of vaccination, so we will have to continue to adapt through avoiding creating large crowds — churches, weddings, funerals, parties etc. It therefore makes no sense for us to arbitrarily create large crowds at supermarkets or fast food enterprises with overly restrictive closing times as people rush to get what they need. Back-to-school shopping also falls into this category. We will explore these points further in future articles.