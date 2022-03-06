Electricity bill woes

Dear Claudienne,

I live in Mandeville and I am seeking your assistance with regards to my JPS account.

My household consists of my husband and myself. In October/November 2021 we went abroad for a month and during that period we got an electricity bill for $41,403.17. We paid the bill with the intention of querying it when we returned to the island.

In December 2021 we received a bill for $63,712.55 and this has left us very confused because we left our refrigerator and our security camera system on but everything else was unplugged, so how can the bill be higher?

Closer scrutiny of the bills over the last 10 years showed an average usage of just under 400 Kwh monthly, but we noticed that it has been climbing steadily over the last few months until it has doubled. We have a washer that we use once per week, a dryer that we use when it rains or if the weather is bleak. We prefer to sun-dry our clothes, especially since COVID-19. We use two televisions and a microwave oven. We hardly ever use a clothes iron. Our outside lights and our water heater are solar-powered. Our work keeps us very busy so we leave home at 7am and get home by 6pm. We watch TV in the evenings until 11 pm and we are at home on weekends.

My husband visited the Mandeville office to lodge a complaint and we were told that someone would come to do a check.

I stayed home on December 20 and 21, 2021, waiting for the JPS technician to come and check the meter, but no one came.

Why can't the JPS call and arrange a time to come and check the meter?

Further checks with two of my neighbours show that we are paying a ridiculously high amount for the electricity as they are paying $10,000.00, on average.

On the advice of JPS we got an electrician who came on New Year's Day and checked for an electricity leak. He found that the problem was due to a part of the meter being burnt out and this he said was the source of the high consumption. The electrician also said that he had sent in a request on our behalf for a change of meter. My husband had paid the entire bill in two payments to avoid disconnection.

On January 24, 2022 I made a follow-up visit to the JPS office in Mandeville to get a refund of some of the money I had paid for the malfunctioning meter on January 24, 2022. I was dealt with in good time as I was directed to speak to an agent using the telephone provided. Unfortunately, the agent I spoke to was unable to assist me because the new meter was not yet registered and I could not provide the meter number and what was the usage, as requested by her.

On the following day I went back to the office and tried to speak face to face with an agent. I was the third person to arrive at the office that morning but, after waiting about 2 hours fully exposed to the elements as not even a tent was provided for us to get some shade, the security guard said that they were having a staff meeting. After the meeting was concluded the security guard came back and said that the agents were not seeing members of the public that day and I had to use the phone provided instead of speaking to an agent face to face, as I had wanted. This time the agent had the meter number and I provided her with the information that they had asked me for the previous day. I became very upset because I had received a new bill for $54,972.21 that was due for payment by February 1, 2022.

A new bill is now out for $52,044.08 due for payment by February 28, 2022. This amount includes the amount of $24,972.21 that was held on the account pending the investigation so I paid only the current amount of $27,071.87 yesterday, February 23rd. I am very stressed out and frustrated at this point. The 30 days are almost up and I have still not heard anything from JPS as yet. I wrote them another letter on February 22, 2022 asking for a conclusion to this issue and I am now awaiting a response.

AL

Dear AL

Since you wrote to the column in December, 2021 Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the JPS in regard to your problem. On February 9, 2022 the JPS told the column that your meter was changed on January 19, 2022. At that time the JPS said that your request for a refund was under review.

On February 28, 2022 you informed Tell Claudienne by email that you had received a rebate of $44,470.14.

Your email stated the following:

“I am pleased to let you know that I have gotten a settlement of my issue and have received a credit of $44,470.14 on my account. It would have been greatly appreciated if JPS had sent me an e-mail with an explanation on how they arrived at this figure. I only became aware of the credit when I checked my account using the MyJPS app.

Thank you so much for your help. This has certainly been a learning experience for me. I now know that I need to pay close attention to my consumption on all my utility bills so that I can quickly identify when something is wrong.

Thank you again.”

We wish you all the best.

