Elevated concern

THE Government's plan to spend more to “attract and retain” professionals needed to run the public bureaucracy has come in for scrutiny from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

The PSOJ, in a release on Friday, in which it gave its thoughts about the $912-billion budget tabled earlier this month, expressed “concerns about the elevated level of employees' compensation as a share of GDP [gross domesic product]”. GDP measures the value of total output in a country in a given year.

The concerns come as the budget for the next four years shows public sector compensation will exceed the nine per cent of GDP target set by the Government. In the upcoming fiscal year, public sector compensation is projected at 11.7 per cent of GDP, rising to 12.3 per cent of GDP in 2023/24 and peaking at 12.5 per cent of GDP in 2024/25 before declining slightly to 12.4 per cent of GDP in 2025/26. In dollar terms, the percentages work out at $290 billion in the next fiscal year, rising to $376 billion in 2025/26.

“We note the need to improve workers' remuneration, but we believe that it must be done prudently and not at risk to the country's hard-won fiscal gains,” the PSOJ said in commentary on the planned spending boost.

The reference to the “hard-won fiscal gains” takes into consideration Jamaica's decision to contain Government spending throughout the duration of the economic reform programme supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2013 to 2019. During that time, careful spending management reduced the public debt as a percentage of GDP from almost 150 per cent to its now projected 87.3 per cent at the end of the upcoming fiscal year.

The push to tackle public sector compensation was last highlighted by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke, while addressing the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 17th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference in January. During that address the finance minister indicated that, in order for the Government to “attract and retain” workers critical to the functioning of the State, “this year's budget will give disproportionate focus to the implementation of the restructuring of public sector compensation”.

Clarke also acknowledged that the effort “will lead to a rise in public sector compensation as a proportion to GDP,” though he never said for how long the target will be exceeded or if a new target would be set.

He however went on to outline that, “It is therefore absolutely critical that this restructuring, as necessary as it is, is not seen as and does not lead to a reversal of the fiscal and economic stability that we have achieved,” suggesting that the situation will be carefully monitored.

Issues about the public sector compensation aside, the PSOJ also took issue with rising interest rates and its potential impact on debt repayment.

“There is also a risk of interest rates increasing more than budgeted due to inflationary pressures, which could see debt service costs coming in higher than budget.” In the next fiscal year the Government has indicated that it intends to spend $307 billion to service the country's $2.1 trillion debt. The sums to be used for debt servicing this year is equivalent to 48.5 per cent of expected tax revenue collection.

“The budgeted numbers are predicated on continued improvement in the domestic economy over the near term, with no severe shocks to the growth trajectory. Downside risks include the current global economic headwinds — the lingering adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential geopolitical uncertainties. A more virulent strain of the COVID-19 virus and disruption in international markets due to geopolitical tensions could derail GDP growth and negatively affect revenues,” the PSOJ noted.

However, it said, “All things considered, the revenue numbers and the overall budget appear reasonable,” adding that it is looking forward to productive discourse between the Government and the Opposition once the budget debates begin in March 2022.