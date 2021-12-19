Entrepreneurial teacher

Thirty-two-year-old Jodi Ann Buckle has her life's dream of opening a bar and restaurant for clients who enjoy Jamaican dishes with good liquor. She is owner and operator of Coco T's Jerk Centre and Bar, a five-month-old company which is attracting a loyal clientele in Mandeville.

Buckle, also an integrated science and physical education teacher at Belair High School in Manchester, told the Jamaica Observer that after seven years of teaching, she finally executed plans she's had for years in starting the jerk centre. With Coco T's Jerk Centre and Bar on Caledonia Road in Mandeville, Manchester, her dream came true.

She told Sunday Finance, “I always wanted this type of business. Jamaicans love curry goat or jerk chicken. I started the jerk centre hoping for a good chef who could do succulent food. When I started, I found a very good chef.” The food delivered attracted a steady clientele. Her faith was rewarded. Jodi-Ann said, “I knew we are in a pandemic. But I am a teacher as well and the teaching salary alone does not cut it.”

She said she left her employment and home in Kingston two years ago to return to her birth parish, Manchester. Shortly after, she started to search for locations for a restaurant or liquor store, as she was considering either. Eventually, Buckle found what she describes as the perfect spot in Mandeville.

Her restaurant serves a daily menu of jerk pork, jerk chicken, fried chicken, rice and peas, bammy, breadfruit with beverages as desired by the clientele. The operation employs four workers, including a manager who runs it when Buckle is teaching. Buckle explains that Coco T, the name of the restaurant, was her own pet name as a child.

She said, “Since I was growing up, I've had a nice skin colour, and they started to call me Coco T. Everybody knows me, that's why I name the business Coco T.” She said both the business name and the company will be registered this month.

One of her main challenges is finding reliable workers, including excellent chefs. But, in the meantime, she is focused on serving her growing clients. Buckle shared, “I love when people want to unwind and relax, which is why most people go to these places.

“Our music is not very loud. It is appropriate with soft music allowing customers to relax. It's nothing too loud. Nineties music, which is very popular with office, business and working class clients. I am young, but I attract the older and middle aged. No smoking is allowed. I realise when you do that the clientele changes. I am not going down that road.”

The businesswoman said, “money can be made both on liquor and food. It is working.” Buckle said that although the novel coronavirus disease was still a factor, many people “just want to relax and drink. They are drinking every single day. It's a challenge to get adequate supplies.” The bar and restaurant feature open air seating and a building for the jerk pit and bar.

The entrepreneur told Sunday Finance that getting “financing was really hard. When I started the business I had nothing. I had to go to the credit union and borrow. I had to pay three months rent [at the plaza location] plus I had to buy chicken and pork.”

Since start-up however, she has established her own chicken farm, although she still depends on other farmers to help supplement her own supply.

She also used personal savings, noting, “I used to keep some cookouts and put that money together to help me to offset expenses. As I make money I have to put it back in the business, but it has been growing. Whatever I put into the business, I see the result.”

Buckle employs a manager, a chef, a server and a bartender. She has established an event called Jerk Wednesdays which is becoming more popular in Mandeville. She said, “I am getting a good response. Weekends are good as well. Only Mondays and Thursdays are very slow days.”

Events and lunch delivery add to the revenue. She is planning this Christmas Eve to have jerk specials and specials on liquor as well. She also organises deliveries to businesses around Mandeville. Buckle noted, “I have a delivery company that I work with called CabbieJa.”

She also uses social media to promote her relaxation and refreshment zone.

“I promote my business. I am online and I also get word of mouth promotions. The company carries the Instagram handle @cocotjerkcentreandbar,” she added.

“I am considering a second location. I am trying to get a spot to lease in Montego Bay. I am working towards that.”

She added, “I have on my business plan to rent the place for receptions, birthday parties and so on, but this has not manifested as yet. I am waiting until curfews are lifted.”